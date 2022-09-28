‘The Try Guys’ Alum Ned Fulmer & Ariel Put On United Front Following Alleged Infidelity: Photos

Ned Fulmer, 35, may be out of a YouTube gig, but the disgraced social media star and his wife Ariel were all smiles as they stepped out following his alleged cheating scandal. The Try Guys alum, who was let go from the famous four-person group on September 27, was seen smiling broadly in public as he walked with Ariel in new photos. The snaps showed the relaxed couple waving and grinning on a leafy Los Angeles sidewalk as they headed to their Tesla to pick up their children. Ned wore a teal shirt with black jeans and sneakers, while his wife of 5 years rocked blue jeans and a simple gray t shirt. Both wore sunglasses, and Ariel carried a water bottle and cell phone and swept her hair into a casual updo.

The pics notably come after a since-deleted accusation, posted to Reddit, that Ned was unfaithful to Ariel, with whom he has three kids. The remainder of the popular group, made up by Zach Kornfeld, 32, Keith Habersberger, 35, and Eugene Lee Yang, 36, reacted shortly thereafter, firing their former co-worker. “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” the group wrote in a devastatingly short statement posted to Twitter.

Ned subsequently issued an apology via the same platform. “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention,” he wrote.

Ariel reacted as well on Tuesday, echoing Ned’s sentiments on their family. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family,” she wrote to her half million followers on Instagram. “And all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”