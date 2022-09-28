Christina Hall Claps Back After Ex Ant Anstead Accuses Her Of ‘Exploiting’ Their Son, 3

Christina Hall, 39, is responding to her ex Ant Anstead‘s claims that she’s been “exploiting” their three-year-old son, Hudson, by using him in social media ads, in new legal documents. The television personality called the accusation s “untrue” and shocking as she defended herself, in the legal papers, which were obtained by Us Weekly. “I have read the Supplemental Declaration of Anthony ‘Ant’ Anstead and was shocked to see that Ant is continuing to make false allegations against me,” she wrote.

“The allegation that I am ‘exploiting’ our son is truly offensive and simply untrue,” she continued. “After seeing what Ant has written in his Supplemental Declaration it is clear that his motivation is not Hudson’s best interest.”

“I have never exploited our son Hudson,” Christina added. “He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team.”

“I did not have a problem stopping, nor do I care to feature Hudson in any further endorsements,” she went on to assure before accusing Ant of also putting their son on social media. “Anyone experienced in social media will recognize Ant’s pattern of posting our son using a product and tagging the product manufacturer as ‘fishing’ for endorsements. Ant is not currently on television and puts a lot of effort into Instagram since that is his only platform.”

Christina’s response comes after court documents revealed Ant’s accusations regarding their son. They also revealed he was in support of having “joint” physical custody of their child after initially asking for full custody. Ant was spotted leaving an Orange County courthouse on Tuesday, the same day his accusations went public.