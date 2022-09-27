Chloe Lattanzi Gathers With Loved Ones To Celebrate Mom Olivia Newton-John’s Birthday After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John‘s loved ones, including her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, came together to celebrate the late actress’s birthday. Chloe, 36, hosted a dinner party that she documented on Instagram Monday, September 26, which would have marked Olivia’s 74th birthday. “With my beautiful godmother celebrating my beautiful mother’s birthday,” Chloe said at the start of the video, as she filmed herself and her godmother Nancy Chuda at the dinner table.

Chloe panned the camera around the table to show Olivia’s loved ones, including her widow John Easterling smiling and laughing together as they chatted over dinner. Chloe’s husband James Driscoll was also there, and he shared some kind words in honor of the late Grease actress. “Happy birthday mama, I love you,” James said to the camera. Chloe captioned the sweet video, “We love you mama 🐬.”

This was Olivia’s first birthday since her death on August 8. Olivia passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. Her husband John announced the news in a statement, saying, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Chloe, who is Olivia’s only child with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, penned an emotional tribute to her mother on social media after her death. “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space,” the singer wrote alongside the video tribute to her beloved mother. “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama,” Chloe said.

Olivia was 73 years old when she passed away. She was mourned by all of Hollywood, including her Grease co-star John Travolta, and by her fans around the globe after her death.