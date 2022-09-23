Bella Thorne Wears Nothing Under Leather Jacket For Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Bella Thorne is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the Boss show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23. The 24-year-old put her bare stomach and cleavage on display in a tiny black crop top with no bra underneath.

Bella wore a silky, black button-down crop top that was attached at the neck with a silver pin. She chose to keep the collared shirt unbuttoned, showing off her braless cleavage underneath. She styled her sexy top with an oversized black leather blazer on top and a pair of matching high-waisted pants.

Bella accessorized her high-waisted, fitted leather straight-leg pants with a pair of black leather booties and gorgeous glam. Her bright red hair was down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her sexy outfit.

Bella has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she posted a mirror selfie when she rocked a completely sheer, Gucci Gg Embroidered Tulle Bra, that was so tiny, it revealed ample cleavage and underboob. She styled the bralette with a pair of mid-rise black pants and a sheer black robe.

Aside from these sexy looks, she recently posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram wearing a tiny white and orange Fendi string bikini with a long sheer black cover-up on top, revealing her toned figure. Bella wore the plunging triangle top that had white straps and was covered in orange “F” letters. She styled the top with matching, super cheeky, side-tie string bottoms.

On top of her two-piece, Bella rocked a sheer black long-sleeve, maxi robe cover-up that was completely open in the front except for two ties across her chest. While we loved Bella’s outfit, it was her accessories that stole the show. She added two gold layered necklaces and one featured a chunky gold chain with a massive gold cross pendant hanging down.