‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 New Costume Exclusive: Meet The Mermaid

The Masked Singer returns for season 8 on September 21, and we will be meeting all-new masked celebs over the course of the season. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the Mermaid costume. In our exclusive photo, the Mermaid sits on a rock and shows off her incredible look.

From the multi-colored scales to her fins, the Mermaid will definitely dazzle us on stage. The Mermaid’s headpiece is stunning as well with a purple faceplate and more. The Mermaid is going to make a splash this season, that’s for sure.

The Masked Singer will be introducing an all-new format when the show returns for season 8. Each episode will feature jaw-dropping performances from disguised celebrities, but for the first time ever, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show! That celebrity will get a front-row seat in the Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking. They won’t have to wait to find out what celebrity they are competing against!

Next, the top two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of The Masked Singer and move on to the next week’s episode against the new competition. The other will have to unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the semi-finals.

Season 8 will also be including new themed episodes like “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving,” and “Fright Night.” The themes will be woven throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, and set design…and may even provide clues as to who is under the mask.

There will be more celebrity contestants than any other season — a whopping 22 masked singers! New celebrities will be introduced every single week, disguised in costumes that include Bride, Avocado, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bug-A-Boo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog, Mummies, and more. Season 8 also welcomes celebrity guest appearances (unmasked!) by stars such as Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E., and Drew Carey! The Masked Singer will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.