‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Baby Mammoth Is Revealed As A ‘Cheers’ Alum

The Masked Singer is inching closer and closer to the season 7 finale. During the April 27 episode, the remaining four masked singers — Baby Mammoth, Queen Cobra, Space Bunny, and the Prince — went head-to-head on stage. At the end of the night, it was Baby Mammoth who was eliminated and unmasked.

Baby Mammoth of Team Cuddly hit the stage to sing “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) by Cher. Baby Mammoth appeared a bit out of breath after her performance, but she powered through. While on stage with host Nick Cannon, Baby Mammoth said she had just written a song. Suddenly, she had the whole room chanting “Baby Mammoth” over and over again.

Baby Mammoth’s latest mega clue was a birdcage. “I think that all animals should be wild things, so I set it free and helped it escape,” she said. Her other notable clues from the previous episode include a “CHEER” megaphone and a silver medal with a “2” on it. The panelists were a bit all over the place when it came to their guesses this week: Reese Witherspoon, Melissa McCarthy, Diane Keaton, and Dianne Wiest.

After all of the performances, Space Bunny and Baby Mammoth had to face off in a duel. Baby Mammoth decided to sing “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor, while Space Bunny performed “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me” by Culture Club. Ultimately, Space Bunny came out victorious in this duel.

Baby Mammoth was eliminated and therefore had to be unmasked. The panelists made their final guesses: Ken Jeong picked Reese Witherspoon, Robin Thicke picked Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Scherzinger picked Rachael Ray, and Jenny McCarthy picked Kirstie Alley.

In the end, Jenny was spot-on with her guess! Cheers alum Kirstie Alley was revealed as Baby Mammoth! Space Bunny, Queen Cobra, and Prince will move on to next week’s episode. Only one masked singer will make it to the upcoming season 7 finale and join Firefly and Ringmaster. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.