Victoria Beckham Shares Emotional Tribute To Queen After David Waited 13 Hours To Pay Respects

Like much of the world, especially UK natives, Victoria Beckham is contemplating the loss of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of the late monarch’s funeral. The Spice Girls member took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 18) to pay tribute to the Queen, calling her the “ultimate icon” in an emotional message shared to her 30m followers.

“I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world,” Victoria wrote alongside a gorgeous photo album of the Queen. “The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever. I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign. VB”

Posh Spice then went on to share additional photos of the Queen to her Instagram Story, including a fabulous throwback snap of Victoria’s girl group meeting the monarch. ”One of my proudest Spice Girls moments was meeting Her Majesty at the Royal Command Performance in 1997,” she captioned the photo (below). “I’m so grateful for this memory.”

The incredible tribute comes the day after her husband, soccer star David Beckham, waited 13 hours in line to pay his respects to the Queen. When he finally made his way to Her Majesty’s coffin in the grand hall, David was overcome with emotion wiping away tears, as seen in the clip here.

When asked how it had been to share the experience with everyone else in line by BBCNews, David answered, “To be honest, it’s what we all envisioned, we all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our queen.”