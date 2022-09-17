Kate Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth By Wearing Her Pearl Necklace To State Reception

Kate Middleton paired the necklace with a matching set of pearl earrings, which also belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth, at a reception on Sept. 17.

By:
September 17, 2022 5:08PM EDT
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
Catherine Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 17 Sep 2022
No UK for 28 days Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (13397802as) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, Westminster Hall, London, UK - 17 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II at a state reception. The newly minted Princess of Wales, 40, wore one of the late monarch’s pearl necklaces as she met with Governor Generals from the commonwealth countries, who serve as the Queen’s representatives in places like Australia and Canada. She paired the recognizable three-stand necklace with a pair of pearl earrings, which also belonged to the Queen at the event, held at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth’s three strand pearl necklace at a reception on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The necklace was regularly worn by Her Majesty, and was known to be one of her go-to pieces. “She wasn’t interested in material things at all. She wore the same pearl necklace every day,” the Queen’s former assistant private secretary Sam Cohen told People of the piece in question.

Kate has been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who passed away of the age 96, all week. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Queen’s diamond and pearl leaf brooch and on Friday, she rocked a pair of pearl earrings which appear to be the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Pearl Earrings.

Queen Elizabeth is seen in the same three strand pearl necklace. (Kirsty O’Connor/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Notably, pearls are highly associated with mourning and the Royal Family thanks to Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years from 1837–1901. Victoria wore pearls and black clothing exclusively after the death of her beloved husband Prince Albert died in 1861. After the deaths of her father King George VI, sister Princess Margaret, and former daughter-in-law Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth wore pearls during periods mourning.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign,” William wrote in the statement shared to Twitter and Instagram on Sept. 10.

Last week, Kate’s husband Prince William issued a statement paying tribute to his grandmother who passed away on Sept. 8. “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” he penned via Twitter and Instagram. He acknowledged the “memories” that Kate and his own kids had with the Queen.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life,” William also said in the heartrending tribute. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

