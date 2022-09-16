‘Monster’ Trailer: Evan Peters Is Unrecognizable As Jeffrey Dahmer In Netflix Series

Evan Peters is truly unrecognizable as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a new 10-episode limited series coming to Netflix. The show chronicles the story of one of America’s most infamous murderers. Evan doesn’t hold back when it comes to his performance.

The trailer starts off with Dahmer claiming his first victim, who is lured into Dahmer’s apartment and then brutally killed. Niecy Nash‘s character is suspicious of Dahmer and questions him. She eventually calls the Wisconsin police on Dahmer, but after they arrive, she’s in tears and says they “came too late.” We get a glimpse at more of Dahmer’s horrendous murderous actions. The series will be told from the perspectives of Dahmer’s victims.

Dahmer brutally murdered 17 men and boys over 13 years. He became known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal.” He even dismembered and cannibalized some of his victims. He was sentenced to life in prison. In 1994, Dahmer was beaten to death by a fellow inmate.

Prior to the trailer’s release, Ryan released a teaser that showed Evan as Dahmer. The footage features Evan standing creepily by himself as Niecy Nash’s character says, “I gotta say, that smell is worse than ever. I saw you go out to the dumpster and throw out a whole bunch of bad meat, so the smell should be gone by now.” The series was co-created by Ryan Murphy, who has worked with Evan for well over a decade now. Evan rose to fame by starring in several seasons of American Horror Story helmed by Ryan.

Evan is coming off an award-winning run in the hit HBO limited series Mare of Easttown. His performance alongside Kate Winslet earned him the 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series. Before diving deep into the world of Dahmer, Evan appeared in season 10 of American Horror Story.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also stars Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Colin Ford, and more. The Netflix series will be released on Wednesday, September 21.