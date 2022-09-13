Serena Williams Dazzles In Metallic Silver Gown & Cape At ‘Vogue’s’ NYFW Show

Serena Williams slayed the 'Vogue' World runway during New York Fashion Week when she wore a shiny silver Balenciaga ensemble featuring a gown & matching cape.

September 13, 2022 10:41AM EDT
Janet Jackson, second from right, takes a seat during designer Christian Siriano's show at Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 202,2 in New York Fashion Christian Siriano, New York, United States - 08 Sep 2022
Models during VOGUE World: New York Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in New York City, USA Pictured: Carolyn Murphy,Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5485316 120922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
NYFW VogueWorld Fashion Show Meatpacking District, NY. 12 Sep 2022 Pictured: Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA895392_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Getty

Serena Williams looked fabulous when she strutted down the runway at Vogue World during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. The 40-year-old rocked a head-to-toe metallic silver, custom Balenciaga outfit featuring a skintight gown and matching long cape.

Serena Williams looked gorgeous on the runway at Vogue World during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, when she wore this custom Balenciaga outfit featuring a tight metallic gown & a matching cape with huge diamond earrings. (Getty)

Serena’s tight dress featured a high neck and hugged her frame while the cape draped over her shoulders and trailed behind her. She accessorized her dazzling look with a pair of massive round diamond earrings and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair slicked back into a low bun while parted in the middle while a smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Serena Williams looked stunning in her silver gown on the runway at the fashion show. (RCF / MEGA)

Serena has been slaying her outfits during NYFW and just the other day, she attended a party for Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A VISIBLE MAN, at the Apollo Theatre, when she wore a short-sleeve black ruched mini dress with gray sneakers.

Serena’s black mini featured a sheer neckline and elbow-length sleeves with gaping cutouts. The tight dress was ruched on the body and had a super short hemline that revealed her toned legs. She opted to accessorize the dress with chunky black and gray sneakers and had her long brown hair down and straight while parted to the side.

It’s no surprise that Serena walked in the Vogue runway show considering she was this month’s cover star. On the cover, Serena wore a tight powder blue Balenciaga gown with her daughter Olympia, 5, in tow. The skintight, high-neck blue dress had a super long train and Olympia was covered up at the end of her train.

