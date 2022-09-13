Serena Williams Dazzles In Metallic Silver Gown & Cape At ‘Vogue’s’ NYFW Show

Serena Williams looked fabulous when she strutted down the runway at Vogue World during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. The 40-year-old rocked a head-to-toe metallic silver, custom Balenciaga outfit featuring a skintight gown and matching long cape.

Serena’s tight dress featured a high neck and hugged her frame while the cape draped over her shoulders and trailed behind her. She accessorized her dazzling look with a pair of massive round diamond earrings and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair slicked back into a low bun while parted in the middle while a smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Serena has been slaying her outfits during NYFW and just the other day, she attended a party for Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A VISIBLE MAN, at the Apollo Theatre, when she wore a short-sleeve black ruched mini dress with gray sneakers.

Serena’s black mini featured a sheer neckline and elbow-length sleeves with gaping cutouts. The tight dress was ruched on the body and had a super short hemline that revealed her toned legs. She opted to accessorize the dress with chunky black and gray sneakers and had her long brown hair down and straight while parted to the side.

It’s no surprise that Serena walked in the Vogue runway show considering she was this month’s cover star. On the cover, Serena wore a tight powder blue Balenciaga gown with her daughter Olympia, 5, in tow. The skintight, high-neck blue dress had a super long train and Olympia was covered up at the end of her train.