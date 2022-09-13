‘Selling Sunset’s Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy In ‘Cinematic’ San Diego Ceremony

Vanessa Villela is a married woman! The Selling Sunset star exchanged vows with creative director Nick Hardy in San Diego, CA on Sept. 3. The lovebirds’ special day took place at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar and they looked incredible in their wedding attire, which included a strapless white dress for the bride and a classic tuxedo for the groom.

In photos from the celebration, Vanessa looks gorgeous as her long hair is curled and down as her white veil is placed on the top of her head. She accessorized with white pearls that looked amazing with the gown, which had white floral detail all over it, and her makeup had a natural look. Nick showed off some facial hair for the big day and had his hair cut short.

“We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story,” the new husband and wife told Brides magazine. In addition to the gown she said her vows in, Vanessa wore two other gowns throughout the event and looked just as epic in them. One was from For Love Bridal, which she wore at the reception during their first dance, and the other was custom-made by Charbel Karam Haute Couture and came with a matching diamond tiara, which she wore while dancing all night.

Vanessa and Nick’s wedding comes after the couple got engaged when he proposed at the Griffith Observatory in Jan. They had been dating for one year at that point and shared the happy news all over social media. Eight months later, Vanessa also proposed to Nick and shared a cute photo of the two of them in the memorable moment.

“Surprise proposal for my prince 🤴🏻,” she wrote on Instagram in the caption. “I believe in showing your love to your man in the same way they do for women, I believe they should feel the same magic and love😍 so as our wedding is getting closer I proposed to my love, the man of my dreams.❤️”