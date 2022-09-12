AnnaSophia Robb Married: Actress Weds Trevor Paul 1 Year After Engagement

AnnaSophia Robb is a married woman! The Soul Surfer star, 28, walked down the aisle with Trevor Paul over the weekend and posted a sweet snapshot to celebrate on Sept. 12. The photo, seen here, shows Anna and Trevor smiling wide as they pass by rows of cheering wedding guests who showered them in colorful flower petals. Anna looked stunning as she waved her right hand in the air at her guests and held Trevor’s hand with her left hand.

The actress donned a gorgeous white gown that featured a strapless corset-style top with a sweetheart neckline that gave way to a flowing ballgown skirt. Her bright blonde hair was pinned behind her ears and she donned both a traditional veil and a cape around her neck. Meanwhile, Trevor looked dapper in a black tux, and pale blue button-down he wore underneath, and a bow tie. He added an orange and red boutonnière to bring some fall colors into his ‘fit. “Just the beginning…AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” AnnaSophia enthusiastically captioned the photo.

Anna used the weeks leading up to her special day to document some of her exciting pre-wedding festivities, such as the day she and Trevor went to the courthouse to obtain their marriage license. In the first photo of three she shared from the special moment, she and Trevor locked lips in front of the courthouse sign. “Soon”, she captioned the pictures with an array of wedding-themed emojis.

In June, she shared a slideshow of photos from her bachelorette party spent at the beach. Some of the pictures showed her posing on the beach in a white one-piece that featured dramatic feathers on her bum, her friends at a dinner venue holding up popsicle sticks with Trevor’s face glued to them, and the group floating in a body of water with life vests on. “Love these ladies with my whole heart,” the newlywed wrote in the caption. “It’s thrilling to step into the next chapter of life with these babes by my side. Eternally grateful”.

The Dr. Death actress and Trevor got engaged in Sept. 2021 and she let fans know by sharing a series of blurry and candid snapshots of her and Trevor spending time together in an unspecified city. “I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!!” she captioned a selfie of her and Trevor that included a glimpse of her ring. “YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!”

Anna and Trevor have been together since at least 2020 and have kept their romance very lowkey. However, she opened up about her excitement to marry him in an August interview. “I’m excited [to marry him]. … I finished a film and so I was working and now we’re planning the wedding and … I feel good,” she told Us Weekly. “I think most of all I’m just excited to have everybody in one place. It’s mostly like … it’s great to have all of the people you love. It’s a unique experience, so I think I more so just feel honored to have the excuse to bring everybody together.”