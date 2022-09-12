Alexandra Daddario Slays In Completely Sheer Beaded Gown At The 2022 Emmy Awards: Photos

Alexandra Daddario looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The 36-year-old was nominated for not one, but two Emmy Awards – Best limited series for her show, The White Lotus, as well as Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie, for her role in the same show. For the event, Alexandra looked stunning in a Dior Haute Couture one-shoulder, sheer beaded gown.

Alexandra’s dress was completely see-through and featured a one-shoulder neckline that revealed her bare chest through the bodice. She accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings and she switched up her glam for the evening. Not only did she dye her hair jet-black, but she also chopped it into a bob. A sultry smokey eye and a bright red lip tied her look together.

The night before the Emmys, Alexandra looked dazzling in a rainbow striped sequin mini dress. The high-neck bedazzled frock featured bright colors and long, flowy sleeves. She styled her mini with an updo while a dark smokey eye and bright red lip topped off her look.

Alexandra recently got married to producer, Andrew Form, and her wedding dress was absolutely stunning. She wore a white Danielle Frankel gown that was a silky pleated slip dress with skinny straps covered in floral embroidery. The loose dress had floral applique all over it as did the veil, and her dark hair was thrown back into a bun. A sultry smokey eye and glossy burnt orange lip completed her look.

Alexandra always looks stylish and when she’s not dressed to the nines, she can usually be spotted wearing casual clothes, specifically swimsuits. Just recently, she posted a photo of herself wearing a lime green bikini featuring a one-shoulder, plunging bikini top with a pair of matching, high-waisted bottoms. She captioned the photo of her jumping into the pool, “Emmy weekend jump!!!”

Aside from this swimsuit, Alexandra also posted photos of herself lounging on a chair in her backyard wearing a white one-piece. The bathing suit featured skinny ruffled sleeves while the rest of the swimsuit was full coverage. She had her dark hair down and naturally straight while opting out of any makeup.