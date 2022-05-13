Alexandra Daddario & Her Sister Twin In Mint Green Swimsuits For Aerie: Photos

Alexandra Daddario‘s got sunshine on her mind! The Percy Jackson actress, 36, was photographed sunbathing on the side of a Louisiana river with her sister, actress Catharine Daddario, 29, on May 12. The actresses matched with everything they did, from lounging on a wooden dock on the same purple and white towels to twinning in swimsuits with the same print.

Alexandra opted for a mint and dark green printed two-piece from popular teen and young adult clothing brand, Aerie. The scoop neck top twisted in the front and the bottoms seemed to be a regular bikini cut. The print is called “Del Ray” on Aerie’s website and the entire bikini is part of the brand’s Aerie Real Good Swim sustainable collection. While Hollywood’s elite are often dressed in items their fans can only dream of being able to afford, Alexandra’s outfit is quite attainable. The top retails for $39.95 on Aerie’s website and a matching bikini bottom is $24.95.

Meanwhile, Catharine rocked a one-piece with the same print. The suit had an asymmetrical one-shoulder upper half and featured a cutout and tie detail on the left side of the torso area. The suit is also affordable for many folks, selling for $64.95.

While the sisters do not seem to have shared any snapshots of their riverside getaway themselves, Alexandra did post photobooth pictures she took with her sister the same day they were spotted getting their tan on. It is not clear if they are in Louisianna for only pleasure or for work as well.

The fun vacation snapshots come after Alexandra was involved in some drama revolving around the casting for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series being created for Disney+. Fans were upset about actress Leah Jeffries being cast in the part of half-mortal half-goddess Annabeth Chase, which Alexandra originally played. “Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!!” Alexandra tweeted on May 11 in response to the drama. It’s always nice to see women supporting women, in bikinis or over the internet.