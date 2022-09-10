‘Secret Invasion’ First Trailer: Emilia Clarke Makes Her Epic Return To TV

Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series premiering on Disney+ in 2023 is building up to an epic war. The trailer for the six-episode series was released during the D23 Expo on September 10 and features Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury learning that a sect of the shapeshifting alien Skrulls have infiltrated Earth.

“For years, you’ve been avoiding Earth. I have called for your help plenty of other times, and you’ve been pretty content to let those calls go straight to voicemail,” Maria tells Fury. He replies, “Yeah, well, this is different.”

Fury knows that something is amiss. He asks Rhodes how much he knows about his security detail. Olivia Colman later tells Fury, “You’re in no shape for this fight that lies before us.”

Fury crosses paths with Emilia Clarke’s character who tells him, “This is just the beginning.” Glimpses of Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are also shown.

“This is my war alone,” Fury says in the last moments of the trailer, “And I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.”

Secret Invasion is inspired by writer Brian Michael Bendis‘ hit comic book series from 2008. In it, the Marvel superheroes discovered that the Skrulls had successfully been disguising themselves on Earth for years. The TV series was officially announced in December 2020, and months later Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about plans for the show in an interview.

“I mean, we’re interested in the political paranoia aspect of Secret Invasion and really showcasing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, and we’re very lucky to have them for that,” Kevin said. “That’s the sort of primary focus of that and, of course, it will tie into other things and the Skrulls in ways you haven’t seen before, but yes, anything could be anything. Wise words. But we wanted to do that as a series because it would allow us to do something different than we’ve done before.”

The first footage of Secret Invasion was shared by Marvel on Disney+ Day (Nov. 12). It showed Nick Fury, as well as what appeared to be Queen Veranke, who disguised herself as Spider-Woman in the comic series.