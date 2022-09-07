Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Share A Romantic Kiss At The ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Premiere

Zooey Deschanel, 42, gave her man Jonathan Scott, 44, some extra love on the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7. The adorable couple shared a big smooch at the premiere of the movie, Dreamin’ Wild, which Zooey stars in. She looked as smitten as ever with her leading man, whom she has been dating publicly since 2019. The power couple first met in 2019 when they filmed an episode of the hit TV show Carpool Karaoke: The Series, hosted by James Corden, 44.

The New Girl star looked glorious in a custom head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana sky-blue gown. And it was clear that the phenomenal dress was made just for Zooey, as it perfectly matched the star’s beautiful blue eyes! The one-shoulder ensemble also featured detailed floral embellishments across the front, with beautiful ruffled fabric on the hip. Zooey also dripped in diamonds during the special night with a diamond necklace, earrings, ring, and bracelet.

While Zooey looked absolutely gorgeous at the film festival, her beau also was a showstopper in his black tuxedo! The Property Brothers TV star wore a sharp black tux, with a white shirt underneath. He also finished the look with a red carpet classic combover for the night.

That same day, the 42-year-old took to her Instagram page to show off her previous Dolce & Gabbana dress that she wore during the day. For the Sept. 7 post, Zooey wrote, “Living in this dress until further notice… @dolcegabbana” and featured three snapshots from the eventful day. This fashion piece was just as impactful as the blue gown, with many florals and sequins throughout! In one of the photos from the slideshow, Zooey was seen waving at the camera in the dress while she arrived at the festival via boat. For the daytime outing, she wore her brunette tresses down in curls and accessorized with white sunglasses and stylish pink high heels.

She also gave her 7.3 million Instagram followers a look at another stylish gown by Giorgio Armani Prive on Sept. 4. Zooey captioned the photo, “Accidentally matched the chairs, intentionally took a picture,” along with a pink heart. Zooey’s upcoming film Dreamin’ Wild stars Casey Affleck, Beau Bridges, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chris Messina, and more. The mom-of-two was previously married to Jacob Pechenik, 50, from 2015 to 2020. She was also married to Ben Gibbard, 46, from 2009 to 2012. Zooey shares two kids, Charlie Wolf Pechenik, 5, and Elsie Otter Pechenik, 7, with her ex-husband, Jacob.