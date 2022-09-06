Olivia Wilde Slays Plunging Yellow Gown At ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere During Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde always looks stunning no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere during the Venice Film Festival on September 5. The 38-year-old director of the film stole the show on the red carpet when she wore a bright yellow sheer gown with a plunging neckline.

Olivia wore a custom Gucci gown that had a low-cut V-neckline that ended at her waist. The entire bodice of the sheer yellow gown was covered in crystals and while the dress was sleeveless, long rhinestone fringe hung down her arms. The waist of the dress was cinched in with a rhinestone belt that draped on either side of her thighs and the rest of the gown flowed out into a long, see-through skirt.

Under the dress was a yellow bodysuit and you could clearly see her long, toned legs under the frock. The hem of the dress was lined with feathers while the back had a long train that flowed behind her. She accessorized her look with dazzling diamond Gucci Hortus Deliciarum High Jewellery featuring a choker necklace and diamond rings.

As for her glam, Olivia had her light brown highlighted hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a subtle smokey eye and a nude matte lip completed her look.

Earlier that day, Olivia rocked yet another fabulous look, this time for the photocall. Olivia donned a bright green Chanel Fall 2022 Haute Couture suit that featured a cropped double-breasted blazer with chunky rhinestone buttons styled with a matching midi skirt that had two pockets and the same buttons down the entire front. She topped her look off with a pair of slouchy black leather heeled boots and a sultry cat-eye.