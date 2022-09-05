Sadie Sink, 20, Stuns In Strapless, Cut Out Sequin & Feathers Gown At ‘The Whale’ Premiere

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink took over the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 4). The 20-year-old actress/model was the toast of the Italian town as she rocked a fabulous frock for the premiere of her movie The Whale, in which she plays the lead role alongside Brendan Fraser for the psychological drama brought to the screen by famed director Darren Aronofsky.

Sadie commanded attention in her revealing strapless gown that featured a daring cut out. The bottom half of the dress was decked out in feathers, adding an ethereal feel to the ensemble. With her trademark ginger locks left long and loose, the young Hollywood starlet looked every inch the cover girl.

After wowing audiences in Stranger Things and Taylor Swift’s 10-minute music video for “All Too Well,” Sadie decided to take on the feature film The Whale, which tells the story of a reclusive teacher who attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter. “It was a really small cast and a small set, and we had a whole three weeks of rehearsal and Darren kind of wanted to treat it as if it were a play, because ‘The Whale’ originally was a play,” she divulged to Collider about the movie. “The way he staged it and the way we rehearsed it, the same as you would do in a theater company, he taped the walls of the set and everything so that we could rehearse in a mock space I guess.”

Sadie went on to say she relished the chance to practice before the cameras started rolling. “It was just really special, and it was nice to have that and to collaborate and focus on character work and really take the time to dive into the text so that when it comes to the shoot day, you feel really prepared, and you know your character really well,” she explained.