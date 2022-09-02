Janet Jackson Goes From Make-Up Free To Full Glam In Gorgeous Transition Video: Watch

Janet Jackson was not ready to go out at the start of the video she posted to TikTok on Sept. 1. In the video, Ms. Jackson, 56, sits in a t-shirt, a pair of glasses, and her hair in a wrap. She seems more ready for a night on the couch watching whatever’s left on HBO Max. However, thanks to a bit of magic – and a TikTok transition soundtracked by Latto’s “Big Energy” – Janet goes from meh to marvelous! in a blink of an eye. Janet appears in a full face of makeup and a chic white outfit.

Oh, Ms. Jackson also has the same playful energy — as she makes a funny face at the end, proving that even when she’s looking gorgeous, she’s still not taking herself or life too seriously. She ends the video with a kiss that left fans reeling – including Mariah Carey! “Love you!” Mariah, 53, commented, along with three heart emojis (fun fact: both Mariah’s “Fantasy” and Latto’s “Big Energy” make use of the Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love,” and Mariah jumped on a 2022 remix.)

“So not taking yourself too seriously must be the secret to not aging, or you must have found the fountain of youth. Which one?” asked one fan. “The transformation is insane!” added another. “Haven’t aged ONE DAMN BIT!!!!!!! J4L!!” wrote another. The rest of the comments were about how Janet “ATE” with the video. “JANET IN HER TIKTOK ERA.” “THE TRUTH.” “Janet, you can do no wrong. Beautiful lady, always classic.”

Janet’s status as a fashion icon will be celebrated on Sept. 6 as part of New York Fashion Week. Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) announced that the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards would present the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer with the ICON of the Year Award. The ceremony will also celebrate Sergio Hudson as Designer of the year, Ade Samuel as Stylist of the Year, Robin Givhan as Editor of the Year, and Issa Rae as the inaugural recipient of The Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH.

Earlier in 2022, Janet honored a fellow icon when she made a surprise appearance at the Billboard Music Awards to present Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award. “Mary J. Blige represents truth,” said Ms. Jackson. “Her work has always given us comfort because she sings to me. She sings to you.”