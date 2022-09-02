Janet Jackson Goes From Make-Up Free To Full Glam In Gorgeous Transition Video: Watch

She's more than just a music icon! Janet Jackson showed why she's a fashion trailblazer with a fun transition video that brought 'big energy.'

By:
September 2, 2022 9:32AM EDT
View gallery
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Sharon Stone wears a colorful outfit while out and about in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Sharon Stone BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: PrimePix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner is all smiles while out for a morning jog with her friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janet Jackson was not ready to go out at the start of the video she posted to TikTok on Sept. 1. In the video, Ms. Jackson, 56, sits in a t-shirt, a pair of glasses, and her hair in a wrap. She seems more ready for a night on the couch watching whatever’s left on HBO Max. However, thanks to a bit of magic – and a TikTok transition soundtracked by Latto’s “Big Energy” – Janet goes from meh to marvelous! in a blink of an eye. Janet appears in a full face of makeup and a chic white outfit.

@janetjackson

😘😜 #bigenergy

♬ Big Energy – Latto

Oh, Ms. Jackson also has the same playful energy — as she makes a funny face at the end, proving that even when she’s looking gorgeous, she’s still not taking herself or life too seriously. She ends the video with a kiss that left fans reeling – including Mariah Carey! “Love you!” Mariah, 53, commented, along with three heart emojis (fun fact: both Mariah’s “Fantasy” and Latto’s “Big Energy” make use of the Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love,” and Mariah jumped on a 2022 remix.)

“So not taking yourself too seriously must be the secret to not aging, or you must have found the fountain of youth. Which one?” asked one fan. “The transformation is insane!” added another. “Haven’t aged ONE DAMN BIT!!!!!!! J4L!!” wrote another. The rest of the comments were about how Janet “ATE” with the video. “JANET IN HER TIKTOK ERA.” “THE TRUTH.” “Janet, you can do no wrong. Beautiful lady, always classic.”

(David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Janet’s status as a fashion icon will be celebrated on Sept. 6 as part of New York Fashion Week. Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) announced that the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards would present the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer with the ICON of the Year Award. The ceremony will also celebrate Sergio Hudson as Designer of the year, Ade Samuel as Stylist of the Year, Robin Givhan as Editor of the Year, and Issa Rae as the inaugural recipient of The Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH.

Earlier in 2022, Janet honored a fellow icon when she made a surprise appearance at the Billboard Music Awards to present Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award. “Mary J. Blige represents truth,” said Ms. Jackson. “Her work has always given us comfort because she sings to me. She sings to you.”

More From Our Partners

ad