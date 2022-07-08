Janet Jackson Stuns In A Black Figure-Hugging Dress At Bal de la Rose In Monaco: Rare Photo

Janet Jackson stunned in a fitted black gown at a Monaco gala. The singer, 56, appeared at the annual charity Bal de la Rose at the Salle des Etoiles in the French principality on Friday, July 8. She posed for photos on a step-and-repeat with shoe designer Christian Louboutin, where she gave attendees a closer look at the sexy look. Her dress included a dramatic silver chain collar detail, while her wrists sported monochromatic black bracelets with large studs and stacked silver rings for a rock and roll vibe.

The “Feedback” singer added a pair of black stiletto sandals and box clutch to the look, and also debuted a new hairstyle. Janet traded in her signature long locks for a short bob with bangs, channeling the early 60s. She was spotted walking through the glam event with Christian, who rocked an eccentric pink suit with a bow pattern, as well as a matching hat.

Although she generally keeps a low profile, Janet has made a string of appearances in recent months following the debut of her four-part documentary series with Lifetime and A&E in January. She appeared at the Billboard Music Awards as an unannounced guest to present an Icon award — which she’s received in the past — to friend Mary J. Blige back in May. In recent months, Janet has also returned to the stage: she performed at the Kentucky Derby in late May, and headlined the Essence Fest in New Orleans in early July.

While the Gary, Indiana native’s stage presence has certainly been missed, Janet has kept busy in her personal life, namely with her only son Eissa, who is now five. Janet shares the sweet little boy with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, who she split from in 2017 (the pair are not yet legally divorced). The Poetic Justice star openly talked about prioritizing Eissa while still balancing her love of music in an interview at Essence fest last weekend.

“Even though [performing] is something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job,” she said to the magazine. “There’s so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama,” she added, teasing that there will be new music from her in the future. Notably, her last album was 2016’s Unbreakable. “There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know,” Janet also said.