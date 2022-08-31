‘Grown-ish’ Preview: Zaara Reveals Her Advice On How To ‘Keep It Real’ When Dating

Zaara, Kiela, and Lauryn have a night out in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 31 episode of grown-ish. It doesn’t take long for Zaara to run into one of her girlfriends. Just as their night is getting started, someone calls out to Zaara. It’s Kim, one of the girls Zaara is currently dating.

Zaara tells Kim that she was “not expecting to see” her tonight. Kim’s flirting game is strong. She tells Zaara that the party is a whole lot better now that Zaara is here. “I’m gonna go get a drink. Better be here when I get back,” Kim says.

Kiela and Lauryn watch with awe at how Zaara handles the situation. Zaara decides to impart some of her relationship wisdom to her friends. “Look, I think all you need to do is keep it real. If you’re open and honest about what you want, then nobody’s feelings get hurt. And honestly, right now I’m just really trying to have fun,” Zaara admits. Her philosophy is pretty solid.

Tara Raani is one of the new cast members of grown-ish season 5. The hit Freeform show got a revamp after Zoey’s graduation from Cal U. Zoey’s younger brother, Junior, is now attending Cal U and embarking on his own journey to being “grown.” Zaara is one of the many new acquaintances Junior has made at school. Tara is openly queer like her character.

The synopsis for the August 31 episode reads: “Doug throws a party at Bar None and invites the crew. Junior considers opening up to Annika. Kiela finds herself on RA duty while Zaara plays the field. Aaron tries to be a good wingman, putting his long-distance relationship to the test.”

The series also stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, Matthew Sato, and Slick Woods. Freeform’s grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m.