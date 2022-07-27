‘Grown-ish’ Sneak Peek: Junior Gets Tapped By A Secret Society

Junior walks into the common area like he’s just conquered the world in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 27 episode of grown-ish. Zeke asks Junior where he was at last night. Junior cryptically replies, “Oh, I was just out. You know, just being out and about. It’s whatever.”

Zaara says, “Well, you’re smiling like you just fond your G-spot. What is up with you?” Junior attempts to play it cool and keep what he’s hiding under wraps, but he just can’t help himself.

“It’s nothing,” Junior says. “You know, I just had some things that I had to handle. Some secret things. That happened in a society.”

Zaara wonders if Junior got tapped by a secret society. He doesn’t exactly yes, but he doesn’t say no. Annika asks if he got tapped by The Crest. We have a winner! “Oh! She got it out of me,” Junior excitedly says.

Zeke is thrilled for Junior. “I got shotgun at your next Elon flight,” Zeke says. Junior’s all about it. However, could this secret society be too good to be true?

Even though black-ish came to an end, Junior’s story continues on grown-ish. Marcus Scribner has joined the show as a full-time cast member, and grown-ish is following Junior’s adventures in college with new friends. “Our entire new cast has also become like a sort of mini-family and I feel like the luckiest person in the world. Casting directors did a great job. We all really love each other,” Marcus recently told Refinery 29.