‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Star Rachel Beaver Quits Show After 2 Seasons

Rachel Beaver took to Instagram on Aug. 30 and revealed her “mental health is more important than money”, therefore, she has “decided to quit” Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. The shocking reveal came after a preview for this week’s episode showed her and her co-stars getting into an argument in LA. Rachel was upset that a photo shoot for the show was interfering with her 20th birthday. Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliott thought it was more important to prioritize their jobs, and a fight ensued.

As viewers will see in the clip below, as well as in the episode later this evening, the group’s fight first started in a group text chain. Then, when they got together in LA, the fight continued. And now that a large number of fans have seen the preview and text messages (thanks to Kayla sharing them online), Rachel’s been facing a lot of backlash, which has led to her decision to leave the MTV series after two seasons.

Looks like the mamas' trip to LA is already off to a rocky start. 😳

New #YoungandPregnant TONIIIGHT at 9/8c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/RLa4KLur5h — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) August 30, 2022

“I appreciate the opportunity I have been given. It was fun while it lasted,” Rachel wrote in a statement online. “With that being said, I will be going live more often after this season is over and making a new YouTube channel to vlog my real authentic life. Thank you for all the support I’ve received while doing the show, I’m forever grateful.” HollywoodLife reached out to MTV for a comment, but we have not yet received a response.

Rachel, who joined the show at the start of Season 2 in October 2019, will finish out the rest of Season 3, which is set to wrap on Sept. 13, 2022. She’s from Madisonville, Tennessee, and she shares one daughter (3-year-old Hazelee) with her on-and-off ex, Drew.

New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.