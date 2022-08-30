‘Laguna Beach’s Stephen Colletti Tells Kristin That He & L.C. ‘Hooked Up’ In Cabo

Stephen Colletti, 36, admitted he and Lauren Conrad weren’t just friends on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during their Laguna Beach days. The former cast member of the MTV reality series revealed that he and the beauty, who goes by L.C., “hooked up,” when discussing the trip, which was featured on one of the episodes, on his Back to the Beach podcast, with former girlfriend and co-star Kristin Cavallari. After talking about a memorable moment in which Stephen called her a “slut” for dancing in a bar, the now mother-of-three asked him straight up if he “hooked up” with Lauren at that time.

“Based off of Lauren’s reaction there, I think we can confirm that, you know, something happened down in Cabo,” he said on a recent episode of the podcast. Kristin, 35, then said calling him “a hypocrite” during the episode was accurate. “I stand by everything in this episode,” she added, referring to her annoyance with him at the time.

In addition to the L.C. admission, Stephen said he regrets calling Kristin a slut. [It was] “the most shocking and brutal moment for myself and my experience in this show,” he said before telling Kristin, “I owe you an apology.”

“You’re seeing a very immature little boy having his emotions boil over and not processing them in the right way, mixed in with a ton of tequila,” he added. “And it is a very unhealthy combination. And frankly, you know, I was embarrassed.”

Kristin went on to explain that she was “proud” of herself for not getting upset by his words at the time. “I’m actually proud of how I reacted to you. I stand by it all of these years later because you were in my face yelling at me, calling me a slut, and I was just trying to walk away and I wasn’t trying to react to you,” she told him on the podcast. “I was really just trying to remove myself from the situation and just do my thing.”