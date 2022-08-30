Simon Cowell’s Fiancee Lauren Silverman Spotted Not Wearing Her Massive Diamond Engagement Ring

Lauren Silverman didn't have her engagement ring on in these EXCLUSIVE photos taken eight months after Simon Cowell proposed to her.

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lauren Silverman spotted WITHOUT her massive engagement ring as she goes out for a bike ride in Malibu! The mother-of-two seemed preoccupied and very anxious during a phone call while out for a ride this afternoon. Lauren left her bike unlocked in front of a coffee shop and headed to a nearby park and was overheard addressing Simon during the hour and a half long phone call. It was unclear what the conversation was about but the 45 year old socialite appeared stressed during the outing and was seen at one point putting her ringless finger to her mouth and at another moment putting her hand behind her back appearing to try to hide the fact that she wasn't wearing it. Pictured: Lauren Silverman BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: AGEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: AGEM / BACKGRID

Simon Cowell‘s fiancée, Lauren Silverman, 45, wasn’t wearing her engagement ring on a bike ride in Malibu, California, on Monday, August 29. In HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE photos that can be seen below, Lauren’s massive diamond sparkler that’s reportedly worth $3.4 million was totally missing from her ring finger. Simon, 62, gave Lauren the engagement ring when he popped the question on Christmas Eve 2021 after a lengthy 13-year romance.

Lauren Silverman in Malibu, California on August 29 (Photo: AGEM / BACKGRID)

While in Malibu, Lauren left her bike in front of a coffee shop and walked to a nearby park, where she was preoccupied on a phone call that lasted about an hour and a half. A source tells HollywoodLife that it sounded like Lauren was on the phone with Simon at the time these photos were taken.

Lauren Silverman isn’t wearing her engagement ring on August 29, 2022 (Photo: AGEM / BACKGRID)

Lauren was dressed in a casual all-black outfit for the afternoon outing. Her looked included a long-sleeved black shirt, black yoga pants, and a black sweater that she wrapped around her hips. The New York socialite also wore a pair of black sunglasses and a few necklaces. She put her dark brown hair up in a bun. As we mentioned before, her engagement ring was totally absent from her finger. Lauren’s been engaged to Simon for over eight months and they share son Eric, 8. HL reached out to the couple’s reps for statements, but we have yet to hear back.

Simon Cowell’s fiancee, Lauren Silverman, isn’t wearing her engagement ring on a bike ride in Malibu (Photo: AGEM / BACKGRID)

Simon and Lauren have not alluded to a breakup whatsoever. The couple and their son enjoyed a recent dinner date with Simon’s ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour and her family at Soho House on August 16. Terri, who has stayed close with Simon since their 2008 split, posted a photo of the group outside the restaurant. A week later, Simon was asked about his wedding on the America’s Got Talent red carpet. The outspoken Brit jokingly told ET he’s “always wedding planning,” before admitting that he’s “not involved” in planning the upcoming nuptials.

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman at The Shooting Star Ball in November 2021 (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Back in April, Simon sang a different tune about his involvement in the wedding. He told The Sun that he was calling the shots and that even Lauren would be in the dark about the details. “I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party,” the former American Idol judge explained. “I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite,” he continued. “The whole thing just seems like too much hassle.”

Simon proposed to Lauren in Barbados, which is where they first met. Lauren was previously married to real estate mogul Andrew Silverman, who was friends with Simon. Andrew filed for divorce from Lauren after discovering that she was pregnant with Simon’s child, back in 2013.

