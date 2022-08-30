Simon Cowell’s Fiancee Lauren Silverman Spotted Not Wearing Her Massive Diamond Engagement Ring

Simon Cowell‘s fiancée, Lauren Silverman, 45, wasn’t wearing her engagement ring on a bike ride in Malibu, California, on Monday, August 29. In HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE photos that can be seen below, Lauren’s massive diamond sparkler that’s reportedly worth $3.4 million was totally missing from her ring finger. Simon, 62, gave Lauren the engagement ring when he popped the question on Christmas Eve 2021 after a lengthy 13-year romance.

While in Malibu, Lauren left her bike in front of a coffee shop and walked to a nearby park, where she was preoccupied on a phone call that lasted about an hour and a half. A source tells HollywoodLife that it sounded like Lauren was on the phone with Simon at the time these photos were taken.

Lauren was dressed in a casual all-black outfit for the afternoon outing. Her looked included a long-sleeved black shirt, black yoga pants, and a black sweater that she wrapped around her hips. The New York socialite also wore a pair of black sunglasses and a few necklaces. She put her dark brown hair up in a bun. As we mentioned before, her engagement ring was totally absent from her finger. Lauren’s been engaged to Simon for over eight months and they share son Eric, 8. HL reached out to the couple’s reps for statements, but we have yet to hear back.

Simon and Lauren have not alluded to a breakup whatsoever. The couple and their son enjoyed a recent dinner date with Simon’s ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour and her family at Soho House on August 16. Terri, who has stayed close with Simon since their 2008 split, posted a photo of the group outside the restaurant. A week later, Simon was asked about his wedding on the America’s Got Talent red carpet. The outspoken Brit jokingly told ET he’s “always wedding planning,” before admitting that he’s “not involved” in planning the upcoming nuptials.

Back in April, Simon sang a different tune about his involvement in the wedding. He told The Sun that he was calling the shots and that even Lauren would be in the dark about the details. “I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party,” the former American Idol judge explained. “I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite,” he continued. “The whole thing just seems like too much hassle.”

Simon proposed to Lauren in Barbados, which is where they first met. Lauren was previously married to real estate mogul Andrew Silverman, who was friends with Simon. Andrew filed for divorce from Lauren after discovering that she was pregnant with Simon’s child, back in 2013.