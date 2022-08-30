Katie Maloney ‘Blaming’ Scheana Shay For Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss’ Hookup

Katie Maloney is reportedly 'mad' and 'very annoyed' at Scheana Shay after Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss' allegedly explored a connection and hooked up at Scheana and Brock Davies' wedding.

August 30, 2022 11:07PM EDT
Katie Maloney is apparently blaming Scheana Shay for encouraging her ex Tom Schwartz, 39, and Raquel Leviss, 27, to pursue a romance, which reportedly led to them “making out” at Scheana’s wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico on Aug. 23. The Vanderpump Rules star, who separated from Tom earlier this year, is “very annoyed” about the whole incident, according to a source who spoke to Page Six.

“Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding,” a production source told the outlet. “Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up.” The source also said that Tom and Raquel are ” super easygoing” and “passive” at times.

“So who was going to make the first move?” the insider went on to ask. “Katie thinks Scheana’s encouragement gave Raquel and Schwartz the green light to explore a connection.”

Another source stated the complete opposite of the first source when they said it was actually Katie who first suggested Tom and Raquel should go for it. “She planted the seed,” the second source said. “Katie initially put the idea out there. She told Scheana, ‘They’d be really cute together.’ Scheana simply relayed the message later on to Raquel: ‘Katie thinks that you and Schwartz would make a really good match and gave her blessing.’”

“It’s quite odd that Katie is aiming her angst at Scheana even though Scheana didn’t make out with anyone,” the source added.

Before the latest source reports, an insider told us that the alleged passionate makeup session may be on a future Vanderpump Rules episode, since cameras were rolling when Katie caught them. “Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave. Several other people did too as it was not that private of an area,” the eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

