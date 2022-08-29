Gabby Windey Is Gorgeous In LBD For ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Special

'The Bachelorette' star Gabby Windey showed up to the season 19 'Men Tell All' taping in a stunning, one-sleeved black dress.

By:
August 29, 2022 3:46PM EDT
gabby windey
View gallery
THE BACHELORETTE - “1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1906” – Gabby and Rachel’s journeys to find love continue in the charming canals and tulip fields of Amsterdam. With hometowns right around the corner, the Bachelorettes select two lucky guys for their most important one-on-one dates yet. As they figure out which relationships should be taken to the next level, Gabby encourages her men to step out of their comfort zones in the Red Light District, while Rachel challenges her men to demonstrate the strength of their love in a cheesy weightlifting competition. Later, before heading off the ship to meet with families, Gabby and Rachel are tasked with making tough decisions at the rose ceremony with many uncertainties still in the air. “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ERICH, JASON, JOHNNY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1906” – Gabby and Rachel’s journeys to find love continue in the charming canals and tulip fields of Amsterdam. With hometowns right around the corner, the Bachelorettes select two lucky guys for their most important one-on-one dates yet. As they figure out which relationships should be taken to the next level, Gabby encourages her men to step out of their comfort zones in the Red Light District, while Rachel challenges her men to demonstrate the strength of their love in a cheesy weightlifting competition. Later, before heading off the ship to meet with families, Gabby and Rachel are tasked with making tough decisions at the rose ceremony with many uncertainties still in the air. “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TINO, RACHEL RECCHIA
Image Credit: ABC

Gabby Windey returned to face the men she eliminated so far on The Bachelorette during the Men Tell All special. The special taped earlier this month and will air on Aug. 29. Gabby showed up to the event looking like an absolute bombshell in a little black dress, which featured a high neckline and one sleeve.

gabby windey
Gabby Windey at the ‘Men Tell All.’ (ABC)

She accessorized with silver, in order to match the bejeweled silver animal adorned into the dress’ right shoulder. Her look was complete with silver, open-toed shoes, as well as a silver ring, silver/black bracelet and dangling silver/black earrings. She wore her hair pulled back into a half ponytail with curls, and had on dark eye makeup to complement the dress.

Gabby was joined at the event by her co-Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia. Both ladies came face-to-face with some of the men who have been eliminated on this season so far. Of course, for Gabby, one of the biggest heartbreaks was Nate Mitchell. She sent Nate home ahead of hometown dates when she realized that she wasn’t ready to be a stepmother to his daughter. The two had formed a close connection prior to that, so the breakup was devastating for both of them.

gabby windey rachel recchia
Gabby Windey with Rachel Recchia at ‘Men Tell All.’ (ABC)

Now, Gabby has three men remaining who are hoping to fall in love with her and propose to her at the end of the show. Her final three men are Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhilippo. Gabby met the guys’ family during hometown dates on Aug. 22, and fans are waiting to find out if all three of them will move onto fantasy suite dates next week.

Fantasy suite dates will kick off on Monday, Sept. 5 before the show switches to Tuesdays for its final two episodes on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. Once The Bachelorette ends, season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off on Tues., Sept 27.

More From Our Partners

ad