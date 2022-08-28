Lizzo Channels Madonna As She Dons Cone Bra To Accept Her First VMA After Epic Performance

Lizzo looked like pop royalty when she accepted her very first Moon Man during MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28. The “Truth Hurts” songstress channeled Madonna in a black Jean Paul Gaultier cone gown as she took the stage to accept the Video For Good honor.

The singer, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, sent love to her fans during her speech, saying, “Your vote means everything to me. It means everything to making a change in this country. So remember when you’re voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

.@lizzo at the #VMAs: “Your vote means everything to me. It means everything to making a change in this country. So remember when you’re voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.” pic.twitter.com/EKGb3nZIOn — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) August 29, 2022

Early in the show, Lizzo proved she had the best backup ensemble while performing her latest single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”. She was supported by dozens of digital versions of herself as she took the stage in a sexy pink look, singing a snippet of “About Damn Time” before sailing into her new song. A rainbow of little Lizzos shimmied and shaked behind the real star.

Before taking the stage, the beauty made an entrance in a billowing navy blue Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Sultry as ever, she slicked her hair back in a wet-look style and painted her pout deep green. A lip ring, leafy earrings, and sheer gloves completed the ensemble.

It was the perfect way to make an entrance ahead of her VMAs performance, but Lizzo wasn’t the only showstopper that took the stage. Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for a rendition of their hit “From the D 2 the LBC” which connected the two performers from concerts on opposite coasts.

Panic! At The Disco made their first VMAs appearance since 2018. Proving MTV’s range, the network rounded out the performances with Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Måneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Jack Harlow, and Kane Brown — who was the first male country artist to play solo at the VMAs.

The show itself was a group effort, hosted by LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard Award winner Nicki Minaj. The 17-time VMAs nominee owned the evenign with an electric medley of her best hits. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award from Cheech & Chong, bringing the “Californication” rockers back to the VMAs stage for the first time in 2 decades.

This year, the VMA’s top contenders were Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles with eight nods each. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X took second with seven nods apiece while Billie Eilish rounded out the group with six nominations.

The show begins 8pm EST on Sunday, Aug. 28. In addition to MTV, the VMAs airs on Paramount Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, and VH1, while also streaming on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.