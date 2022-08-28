‘House Of The Dragon’ Recap: Viserys Takes A New Wife & Shocks Rhaenyra

King Viserys has his hands full all across Westeros. As Corlys had warned, the Crabfeeder is making waves at the Stepstones. Corlys is angry over some of his ships being lost. He wants to seize the Stepstones by force and take down the Crabfeeder once and for all. At the small council meeting, Viserys doesn’t want to start a war so close to the Free Cities.

Rhaenrya speaks up during the meeting and brings up that they have a dragonrider who could be a show of force against the Crabfeeder. Otto advises against this, and the rest of the men don’t take her seriously. Rhaenyra is sent off to choose the next new member of the Kingsguard. Right away, she’s intrigued by Ser Criston Cole and chooses him. Otto tells her to not be too hasty, but she’s made her decision.

Alicent continues to spend time with Viserys. He wonders how Rhaenyra is doing in the wake of her mother’s death. Alicent encourages him to talk to his daughter and hopes they can mend their relationship. Viserys asks Alicent not to mention their talks. He doesn’t think Rhaenyra would understand them.

Later, Alicent and Rhaenyra have their own talk. Rhaenyra doesn’t think her father’s intentions in choosing her to be his successor were entirely pure. She believes he only chose her to spurn Daemon. Alicent asks Rhaenyra to pray with her and gives Rhaenyra the space to let her emotions consume her for a brief moment. Rhaenyra admits that she wants her father to see her as more than just his little girl.

Rhaenys Warns Rhaenyra About Her Future

Corlys and Rhaenys ask for an audience with Viserys. Corlys tells Viserys that their enemies are eyeing the Red Keep, especially after the queen’s death and Daemon occupying Dragonstone with no protest. Rhaenys adds that the crown looks vulnerable at the moment. Corlys wants to unite the Targaryen and Velaryon houses. Corlys and Rhaenys offer up their young daughter, Laena, as a second wife for Viserys. They urge him to marry again and produce more heirs. Viserys is clearly hesitant about the idea.

Rhaenyrs and Viserys try to get on the same page at dinner. She mentions speaking up at the small council meeting, but he quickly tells her that she will learn the ways of politics soon enough. Later, Viserys brings up Rhaenys and Corlys’ idea to Otto. Otto immediately thinks Corlys has overreached. All Viserys wants to know is if it’s a solid idea. While Otto notes that Viserys marrying Laena would unite two great Valyrian houses, Viserys fears what Rhaenyra might think.

Viserys takes a walk with young Laena as Corlys, Rhaenys, and Rhaenyra watch. In a clearly rehearsed speech, Laena tells Viserys it would be a “great honor” to join their houses. The 12-year-old promises to give him “many children.” Viserys is well aware that this is wrong. This girl is a child.

Rhaenys asks Rhaenyra if this whole situation with Viserys finding another wife bothers her. Rhaenyra is caught off guard by the probing. Rhaenys fully admits that it bothers her, but she understands the order of things. “I’m not sure you do,” Rhaenys says to Rhaenyra. Rhaenys doesn’t mince words when it comes to what the future holds for Rhaenyra. Viserys will marry again and likely will produce a male heir. The men of this world will want her half-sibling to rule over her.

“When I am queen I will create a new order,” Rhaenyra declares. Rhaenys quips that men would rather take a torch to the Realm than have a woman ascend the throne. “And your father is no fool,” she adds.

Rhaenyra’s Show Of Force Is A Success

Viserys brings up the subject of marriage to Alicent. He’s still torn about what to do. Alicent gives him a dragon made of stone as a gift. Otto interrupts their conversation because of an emergency small council meeting. Daemon, who has seized Dragonstone, has stolen a dragon egg and calls himself the “rightful heir” in a note he left for Viserys. Daemon claims he’s taken a second wife, Mysaria, and she’s with child. His wedding is in two days.

Rhaenyra asks what dragon egg Daemon stole. It’s Dreamfyre, the same one that she chose for Prince Baelon’s cradle. Viserys wants to go to Dragonstone, but Otto refuses to let him. He’ll go instead.

Otto arrives at Dragonstone. Daemon walks up to him tossing the dragon egg recklessly in his hand. Otto orders Daemon to stand down. Daemon refuses to give up Mysaria. When Otto says that choosing violence means declaring war, Daemon isn’t opposed to the idea whatsoever. Otto asks if Daemon would really want that at the expense of Mysaria and his unborn child, and that’s when Daemon draws his sword.

Suddenly, they hear something in the distance. Rhaenyra shows up riding Syrax. She’s come to prevent bloodshed. She goes right up to Daemon without hesitation. They begin to speak Valyrian together. Rhaenyra learns that Mysaria is not actually pregnant. “If you wish to be restored as heir, you’ll need to kill me,” Rhaenyra tells Daemon. She calls Daemon’s bluff. He walks away and tosses her the dragon egg.

Rhaenyra hops back on Syrax and rides away, showing Otto Hightower that she knows how to be a leader, a true ruler. Turns out, Daemon’s whole plan was a ruse. Mysaria is peeved over Daemon’s lies. He vowed to protect her, and she doesn’t feel safe right now. All she’s ever wanted is to be liberated from fear. She doesn’t care about getting involved in all the power and politics of Westeros.

Viserys Reveals His New Wife

Viserys discusses the matter of marrying Laena with one of his advisers. He’s told to marry Laena and cement Corlys as a permanent ally by his side. In the middle of the discussion, Viserys learns about Rhaenyra’s big showdown with Daemon. Viserys is visibly upset with Rhaenyra. After all, she is his only heir. He decides to use this time to bring up marrying again. “I do not wish to make us estranged,” Viserys says.

Rhaenyra knows that his first duty is to the Realm, fully believing that Laena will be his next wife. Viserys announces his intention to take a new wife in front of the small council, and it’s not Laena. He’s going to marry Alicent. Corlys is furious and storms out.

Alicent looks at Rhaenyra, who is near tears. Rhaenyra doesn’t say a word to her father or to anyone. She quickly walks out of the room, realizing that her dreams are now even farther out of reach. One of her closest friends will now likely give birth to male heirs. Rhaenys’ words must be haunting Rhaenyra.

Corlys refuses to be ignored. He decides to go meet Daemon. He brings up the Stepstones and how he’s been denied permission to send his navy there. Corlys doesn’t want his shipping lanes to fall. If they do, his house will be crippled. He wants to work with Daemon so they can both win. Corlys says that this will be Daemon’s chance to prove his worth to anyone who may doubt it. This game of thrones just got even more complicated.