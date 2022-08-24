‘NKOTB’ Star Jonathan Knight Reveals He Secretly Married Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez

Jonathan Knight is a married man! The 53-year-old New Kids on the Block member revealed he secretly married his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez, 49, while discussing the second season of his HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer with Entertainment Tonight. “We did,” he said when asked if the ring on his finger meant he got married. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie.”

Jonathan further revealed that although they exchanged vows privately, they have yet to celebrate the nuptials due to the COVID pandemic. “It’s coming,” he said about a future celebration. No date has been announced just yet, but we can bet his fellow NKOTB members, who he’s been touring with, will be there when it happens.

“I’m about to turn 54, and I would have never thought in my 20s that at 54, I’d still be touring with the New Kids, and I would have a hit TV show on HGTV,” he said. The return to the stage has brought about large crowds of NKOTB fans, new and old, and proved to be a success.

When Jonathan’s not spending time with his new husband, whom he’s been with since 2015, or his bandmates, he’s working hard on fixing up houses on his HGTV show. “It is so exciting,” he gushed about the series. “I mean, I’ve been trying to get a show on TV for so many years, and actually, HGTV told me we’re not gonna do the celebrity thing, and I was like, ‘Oh.’ And then a few years later, things change, and they’re like, ‘Yes, this is perfect,’ so it’s been great.”

“It’s such a passion of mine, fixing up houses,” he continued. “I would post on Instagram pictures of projects I did, and fans would always ask me, ‘What is your other job besides the New Kids?’ and I just think it’s so great to be able to showcase what I do, and people can watch.”