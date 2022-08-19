Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree ‘Supports’ Him After Slap & Hopes Fans Forgive Him

Will Smith, 53, hasn’t had a great year. Despite winning an Oscar for King Richard, the famed actor has been mired in controversy since the March 27 slap heard round the world. And now, his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, with whom he shares son Trey Smith, 29, is speaking out with kind words for him. “I hope people allow him to be human,” Sheree told the Daily Mail in new comments. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”

Sheree, who is a guest star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, believes it’s necessary in order for him to move past the shocking incident that had Will marching onstage to slap comedian Chris Rock, 57. “You cannot heal without forgiveness,” she told the outlet. Sheree and Will go way back– they were married from 1992-1995. But they’re still friends, and even Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, has befriended her and welcomed her onto her show Red Table Talk.

When asked about challenges she’d faced on her talk show in September, she responded that her relationship with Sheree had been difficult. “I would say another challenge was smoothing out my thoughts around the relationship with Sheree and I,” she said, per Insider. “That was a real process.”

Still, they reached a point after decades where they could see eye to eye. “When I think about our relationship now, there’s a real sisterhood there,” she continued. “But it took 20-some years.” Will and Jada married in 1997 and share kids Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.

“It was really a transformation for all of us, having a blended family and getting to a place where there was ease with it and having complete, utter acceptance. Ree has acceptance for me and all my nonsense,” Jada added. “I have acceptance for her and all her nonsense. There’s a real beautiful sisterhood there.”

Will is still dealing with the fallout of the Oscars night controversy. After apologizing formally to Chris, his daughter Willow and other family members have publicly defended him and supported him, as well.