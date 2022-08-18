Andrew Garfield Shows Off Ripped Muscles In Shirtless Vacation Photo & Fans Go Wild

Andrew Garfield, 38, was spotted on vacation in Bali, Indonesia, looking super ripped! The Amazing Spider-Man actor posed for a sexy snapshot with a fan, and as soon as the photo started circulating online, it caused an immediate frenzy. As you can see in the picture below, Andrew’s muscles look bigger than ever, and those who have seen it already have certainly taken notice.

Andrew Garfield in Bali. pic.twitter.com/FU64SO41xT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 17, 2022

One fan was so enamored with the photo that they wrote, “Andrew Garfield enjoying his vacation in Bali. And I get breathless watching him.” And another admirer added, “Every time I see a pic of him he looks better and hotter… like, how???” But our favorite comment was one that said, “oh he lookin healtHY.”

In the sizzling snapshot, Andrew left very little to the imagination. Not only did he pose shirtless with only green swim trunks on, but he looked super relaxed and we have to admit, he’s rocking a pretty gorgeous tan in the photo, too. We also love the gold chain necklace he wore to accessorize his minimal outfit, and that scruffy beard. We love a man who looks slightly unkempt.

The sexy vacation post arrived just months after Andrew said that he was taking a break from acting back in April. He told Variety at the time that he wants to be “a bit ordinary for a while.” Well, there is nothing ordinary about those muscles! He also told the outlet that, “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.” So it’s safe to say his vacation was much-needed.

Andrew had a very busy year last year, with a total of three movies that he appeared in including Tick, Tick … Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. And although he announced a break this spring, he also appeared in the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven in 2022. We hope the buff star gets as much R&R as he needs, because we definitely want to see him back on screen again!