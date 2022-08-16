‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Tearfully Begs Luke For A Trial Separation

When two people get engaged, they usually celebrate and feel great about their relationship, but Kayla Sessler said she suffered a panic attack after Luke Davis proposed to her. She made the heartbreaking reveal during the August 16 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, when she also shared feelings of regret over the engagement. Obviously, she and Luke are still dealing with some heavy drama and trying to move past some acts of infidelity, so it probably wasn’t the right time to get engaged, and Kayla knows that. She even asked her mom if she could move back in with her for a month, so she and Luke could take some time apart and find out if they’re really meant for each other.

What happens when our moms put it ALL out there? #YoungandPregnant returns next Tuesday at 9p on @mtv. 💗 pic.twitter.com/zgqo7l8lo2 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) August 10, 2022

Of course, when Kayla presented this information to Luke, he wasn’t too happy about it. He was actually under the impression that they might be moving into her mom’s house together, but that’s not what Kayla wants. She said she wants to work on herself, have Luke work on himself, and see if they can come back together after 30 days apart. She admitted that it’ll be scary because neither knows if the other will cheat during their trail separation, but it’s a risk she’s willing to take to work through her emotions and mental health, following her abortion, their cheating, and the feud they’re having with his family.

Meanwhile, Madisen Beith and boyfriend Christian had their own share of relationship drama. In fact, their romance reached its breaking point, after constant fights about money, leaving their future as parents uncertain. And Noah and Rachel Beavers moved into their new house together, as Rachel received upsetting news about Drew facing more jail-time.

Later, Kiaya Elliott encouraged Teazha to reconnect with her mom and great grandma in an attempt to try and heal from her traumatic past with her family, while Brianna Jaramillo decided to step away from dating for a bit after a brief and unfortunate encounter with her ex, Briggs. She got excited after he unblocked her on social media only to find out he has a girlfriend.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.