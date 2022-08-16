Kanye West Faces Backlash For Selling New Yeezy Gap Collection Out Of Trash Bags

Kanye West, 45, is getting a lot of attention for the in-store displays of his new Yeezy Gap collection. The rapper allegedly requested that the clothing be sold in trash bags instead of on the racks of the popular store, according to one social media user, who posted a photo of the multiple stuffed bags on the floor of one Gap store. The user also stated that one of the employees said he got “mad” when they initially sold them on hangers like their other clothes.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

“This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything,” the user captioned the photo on Twitter.

Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line displayed in trash bags at artist's request ⏩ READ MORE: https://t.co/mGnavzNXL7 pic.twitter.com/Pwke7E64L6 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 16, 2022

Before the display made headlines, Kanye took to Instagram to seemingly reveal that the bags were inspired by the homeless, but that didn’t stop fans and critics from sharing some backlash and jokes. “Kanye got people thrifting at Gap,” one social media user wrote. “Workin at Yeezy Gap is gonna be Hell,” another shared. A third wrote that they’re “convinced” that “the Kanye Gap collection has to be a social experiment” and a fourth mentioned that “Kanye literally worked at The Gap. He knows what he’s doing to those employees.”

Another social media user mentioned a song in which Kanye brings up “hating” working at The Gap. “Kanye has a whole song about how much he hated working at the Gap. Why would he make Gap employees’ lives harder?” the user asked before continuing with, “Whole store is about to look like laundry baskets threw up. They’re gonna have one cashier and everybody else doing recovery.”

The song the user was most likely referring to was 2004’s “Spaceship,” in which Kanye raps lyrics like, “Let’s go back, back to the Gap, Look at my check, wasn’t no scratch…”

In 2015, Kanye further opened up about the customer service job. He revealed he was only 15-years-old and it was one of his first job experiences. “When I was working at the Gap at 15, I don’t think I had any desire to actually make clothes, but I always felt like that’s what I wanted to be around. I loved the fabrics, I loved the colors, I loved the proportions,” he explained in Paper Magazine. “Abercrombie was too expensive for me and the Gap was too expensive for me.”