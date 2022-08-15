Pete Buttigieg & Husband Chasten Celebrate Their Twins’ First Birthday In Adorable New Photos

Pete Buttigieg, 40, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg, 33, recently held a joyous first birthday party for their twins, Penelope and Gus, and it was truly special! The latter took to his Instagram to share two photos from the bash and they featured the adorable tots happily eating their birthday cake. They were both wearing Hawaiian style floral shirts, including a pink one for Penelope and a turquoise one for Gus, and they had smiles on their faces as they dug into the blue cake on the table in front of them.

“Penelope’s and Gus’s 1st birthday party was a smashing success! We’re so thankful for all of the love and guidance we’ve received over the last year. Onwards to 2!” Chasten captioned the epic pics.

It didn’t take long for his followers to share comments about the memorable occasion. In addition to many birthday wishes for the cuties, one follower wrote, “who won’t remember a thing but will look back on photos and see how much their parents love them.❤️” Another shared, “Smashing cake is the best!” and a third mentioned that they’re “living their best lives.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Pete and Chasten’s son and daughter. In July, Chasten shared a pic of the little ones sitting on some grass as Pete sat next to them, which can be seen above. The caption revealed that they were planning the recent birthday activities while spending time together. “Sunday morning with the 1st birthday party planning committee,” it read.

Pete, who is the U.S. secretary of transportation, and Chasten are known for often sharing memorable moments in their marriage and with their kids, so their latest pics aren’t too much of a surprise. The doting parents happily announced the arrival of Penelope and Gus back in Sept. and Pete was sure to thank all their supporters in a social media message.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” he wrote in a tweet.