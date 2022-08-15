Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney & Requests Primary Custody Of Their Kids

Michelle Branch has officially filed for divorce from her husband Patrick Carney, who is best known as the drummer for The Black Keys. The Grammy Award-winning musician, 39, filed the papers on Friday, Aug. 12, per Page Six, and listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. She also reportedly asked to have primary custody of the two kids they share: son Rhys, 4, and 6-month-old daughter Willie.

Michelle and Patrick’s split originally made headlines on Aug 11. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Michelle told TMZ, confirming the end of her three-year marriage. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.” That night, Michelle alluded to Patrick, 42, cheating on her while she was caring for Willie in a series of since-deleted tweets, according to People.

Michelle was arrested the morning of Aug. 11 — before the news of her divorce came out — for slapping Patrick in the face twice, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The “All You Wanted” singer was taken into police custody around 2 a.m. that morning and was later released after paying a $1,000 bail requirement. The details of the altercation are not known, but she has a court appearance scheduled for November.

Patrick and Michelle began dating in 2015 and got married in April 2019. Their separation comes just six months after their second child was born, which Michelle celebrated with a touching Instagram post on Feb. 4. “Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl,” she wrote alongside a photo of her newborn. “Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love.”

Shortly after Willie’s birth, Patrick appeared on Audacy radio and gave more insight into his daughter’s name. “When the baby was born, I looked into the baby’s eyes, and she had light blue eyes — which is weird because Michelle and our son have dark brown eyes — I was like, I think her name is Willie because my grandmother had the same eyes,” he said, per People.

Michelle also has a 17-year-old daughter named Owen who she shares with her ex-husband Teddy Landau. The pair were together for a decade between 2004 and 2014.