‘The Family Chantel’ Preview: Pedro Is ‘Determined’ To Separate From Chantel

“Leaving the Dominican Republic and going back to Atlanta, I feel like I’ve accomplished nothing. What I did accomplish is it’s worthless. What value is a relationship with Pedro’s mom if I don’t have a relationship with Pedro?” Chantel says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 15 episode of The Family Chantel.

What makes things even more awkward is that Pedro and Chantel have to travel back to the U.S. together. Despite returning together, Pedro says there’s “more distance now than ever” between them.

While Chantel came to the Dominican Republic to fight for their relationship, Pedro isn’t on the same track as Chantel. “I’m still determined in my mind to have the separation when I get back because, like, Chantel she, she pushed me to do this sh*t right now,” he says. Pedro needs 3 to 6 months by himself to “take a little time off.”

Pedro wants what he had before with Chantel. “I miss marriage the way it was before,” he admits. “Less problems. I was super attracted to her. She was a sweetheart, beautiful body, beautiful eyes, you know. We had a good physical connection, yeah. Strong physical connection. Maybe that’s all we have, in the beginning.” On the way to the airport, Pedro and Chantel sit in complete silence.

In her confessional, Chantel is adamant about wanting to stay married to Pedro. She wants to stay committed to the vows she made. Chantel also brings up that Pedro doesn’t seem to remember “any of the things” she’s had to go through for him, like spending all of her own money.

“I feel like the more independent he’s gotten in America, the more distant he’s become from me,” Chantel confesses. The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.