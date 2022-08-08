‘The Family Chantel’ Preview: Pedro Confronts Chantel After She Arrives To Save Their Marriage

Pedro comes up to Chantel as she lounges by the pool and starts off strong in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Family Chantel. “You see, you acting like a child all the time. You never going to act like a woman. You act like a child all the time,” Pedro says to Chantel as she texts on her phone by the pool.

Chantel doesn’t reply to Pedro initially. They just sit in silence. However, Chantel eventually says, “If you don’t want to talk to your wife and fix your marriage, then fine. Just go.” After waving him off, Pedro walks away and checks into the hotel.

“He really is upset but my mother came to my house and Pedro talked openly with her, so I feel like I’m just doing the same thing,” Chantel explains. Chantel and Pedro’s mom have come to a “common ground of understanding,” and Pedro’s mom “supports” their marriage. “That’s huge. Why can’t he see that?” she says.

Chantel makes her way inside and tries to talk to Pedro. “I hope you know that everything that I’ve done was out of love,” Chantel says to Pedro before walking away.

Pedro admits that “this process has been so draining for me.” He doesn’t think that Chantel actually cares about his mother and isn’t a fan of how Chantel has handled the situation regarding their marriage.

He believes that if Chantel wanted to save their marriage, she would have come to the Dominican Republic and asked his mother to help talk things out with him. According to Pedro, he would have been fully open to that approach. “But she only want to save her ass, try to make things right for her, and make me look like a clown,” Pedro reveals. The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.