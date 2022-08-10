Courtney Love, 58, Proudly Rocks Bikini While Vacationing In Italy: Photos

Courtney Love seemed to be having the best time on vacation at Regina Isabella Resort in Italy when she proudly showed off her figure in a sexy bikini. The 58-year-old posted two photos of herself wearing a green, red, and white patterned bikini featuring a plunging triangle top and matching high-waisted bottoms.

Courtney posted the slideshow with the caption, “living well is the best revenge @rem,” with a bunch of fun summer emojis before and after. In the photo, she stood on top of a rock that was facing the ocean while she had her hands up in the air and her hair blowing in the wind.

Her bikini featured a ruffled, halter neck with a plunging V-neckline and a thick band right under her chest. The entire bathing suit was covered in a cool red and blue peacock pattern. Meanwhile, the bottoms were high-waisted and were more like shorts. She accessorized her beachy look with a slew of layered gold necklaces, massively oversized, round black sunglasses, and a pair of brown and red patterned slippers with feathers coming out of the top.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk photographed in green bikini in ibiza whilst taking a swim with a large group of friends who were celebrating friend Riccardo Tisci's birthday at hotel resort Six Senses. 04 Aug 2022 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA883852_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

This isn’t the first time she rocked this bikini, in fact, just a few days ago she posted another slideshow of her wearing it with a ton of layered necklaces and a big chunky blue beaded necklace with fringe and puka shells. This time, she accessorized with black YSL sunglasses, a high-waisted orange and blue patterned sarong, and a baggy patterned kimono with super wide long sleeves.

As if her bathing suits couldn’t get any sexier, she recently posted another bikini from her Italian vacation, but this time she wore a solid brown swimsuit. The low-cut scoop neckline top had full coverage and she styled the top with matching high-waisted bottoms. On top of the bottoms, she wore a pair of high-waisted beach pants that had a navy blue and white striped elastic band while the rest of the pants flowed out into an ivory color.