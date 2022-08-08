Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He’d Love To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Pet: Watch

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be any person’s pet, he knows he would choose Meg Thee Stallion as his owner. At least that’s what the 50-year-old actor replied when answering the unique question during a recent press interview for his film DC League of Super-Pets. Although he was confident with his quick response, he was tight-lipped when he was asked why he would pick her. “Oh, we don’t need to talk about that,” he coyly responded.

Co-star Kevin Hart, 43, was seated next to Dwayne for the interview, and he answered Denzel Washington for who he’d want as his owner. The pair also answered questions such as whether or not they would sleep in bed with their pets and if they think people look like their pets. Kevin was quick to say he would not let a dog in bed with him due to their butt-licking tendencies, while he answered that Dwayne unquestionably looks like his pooch, Hobbs. He went on to make fun of Dwayne for being cross-eyed like his dog — a dog who Kevin claimed does not love his owner. Of course, that was just payback for Dwayne insinuating that Kevin showed him that he could lick himself like a dog while preparing for the family-oriented animated film.

Dwayne and Kevin have paired up for several movies, including the Jumanji spinoffs and 2016’s comedy film, Central Intelligence, which Dwayne talked about in the caption of the above interview clip he shared. “Over the years with the movies we’ve done together and the thousands of interviews we’ve done together – we just love f—king with each other and we always make sure we’re having the BEST TIME and it never ends,” he sweetly wrote. Dwayne also tagged Meg in the caption, but she has not responded as of this writing.

Unsurprisingly, fans got a kick out of Kevin and Dwayne’s antics, with one commenting, “never stop working together‼️” under the video. “You both are hilarious man,” another added. Others were stuck on how quickly Dwayne admitted he’d like to be owned by the “All Of It” singer. “He said that s—t with no hesitation!” one Twitter user exclaimed. “I concur! … I like The Rock a little more everyday.” Others wondered how Dwayne’s wife would react to the comment.

Dwayne has been married to singer Lauren Hashian, 37, since 2019. Meanwhile, Meg is in a relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine.