Lauren Sanchez Wears Crop Top On Romantic Date Night With Jeff Bezos In Malibu: Photos

Lauren Sanchez and her billionaire beau Jeff Bezos are looking more loved up than ever! The cute couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner out in Malibu on Saturday, August 6. Holding hands with the Amazon founder as they left celeb hotspot Nobu, Lauren rocked a ribbed crop top and semi-sheer skirt with a set of designer shades. Jeff kept it casual with a simple tee and faded jeans, as he paired the low-key look with fresh white sneakers.

The Los Angeles seaside jaunt comes after the TV personality and the space pioneer jetted off for a trip to St. Barts in the Caribbean. The power couple were spotted soaking up the sun and getting cozy in PDA-packed photos. They definitely seemed in a romantic mood as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other while enjoying a beautiful day out on a yacht.

So far, neither Lauren nor Jeff have commented on their double date buddies, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, breaking up earlier this week. Not only had the couples enjoyed dinner together in the past, but Pete was even ready to take a flight on Jeff’s rocket ship! The SNL funnyman was scheduled to join the crew aboard the New Shepard for a trip to space in March, however Blue Origin announced that the plans were cancelled shortly after they were announced. “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” Blue Origin tweeted on Mar. 17. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

View Related Gallery Celebs Over 40 Wearing Crop Tops: Pics Of J.Lo, Heidi Klum & More Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Recently Married Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) oozes glamour while pictured in the Italian sunshine on a photoshoot. Jennifer married her actor beau Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony out in Las Vegas and here we see the 53-year-old continue to defy her age in her sexy shoot flaunting her voluptuous alluring figure in a blue gingham patterned dress! **SHOT ON 08/01/2022** Pictured: Jennifer Lopez - J-Lo - Jennifer Affleck BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jeff and Lauren have been dating for almost three years after they began a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and his wife of over 25 years and mother of his 4 children, Mackenzie Scott announced they were divorcing. Although the news caused quite the scandal, Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.