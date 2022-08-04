Derek Jeter Gets A Manicure From Daughters Bella, 4, & Story, 3, In Adorable New Photo

Derek Jeter enjoyed a spa afternoon right in the comfort of his own home. The retired baseball star, 48, sat in an outdoor lawn chair as his two oldest daughters Bella, 4, and Story, 3, gave him a manicure! One held a pink bottle of polish while another held a blue as he joked “HELP!!!” in the post caption, shared on Thursday, August 4. Derek gave the camera a humorous look of distress as he stayed put, wearing a breezy pair of black shorts and a gray t-shirt. 6-month-old River also popped up in the cute pic with her back turned to the camera.

Derek shares all three girls with wife Hannah Jeter, 32, who he wed in 2016. Last May, he gave his Instagram followers an update about family life in Miami, Florida, where he now lives full-time. “The family is doing great. Three girls, almost 5, 3 and 6 months. So pray for me, man!” he joked via Instagram story to the inquiring fan. “But we’re down here in Miami — love Miami, been here for the last almost four years — and we couldn’t be more blessed,” he said.

Derek has also previously shared that being a father has been the “most gratifying” experience for him. “By far the most gratifying thing I’ve ever been a part of [is being a dad],” he explained on CBS This Morning in Feb. 2018. “Regardless of how your day went at work, when you get home and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile,” he added.

Derek’s friends and followers definitely got a hoot out of his latest Instagram photo, including pal Jorge Posada. “Toes are next!!!!” the fellow former baseball star wrote in the comments section, while Bobby Abreu simply left laughing emojis. His sister Sharlee Jeter, who is the President of the Turn 2 Foundation, Inc., also couldn’t help but share a slew of laughing emojis towards her sibling! “Been there before. Cherish these moments. They grow up too fast! #girldad,” one fan also chimed in with some wise words of wisom.