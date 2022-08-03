North West, 9, Rocks Braids, A Vintage T-Shirt & Ripped Jeans With Mom Kim Kardashian: Photo

Norh West looked super cool while out with mom Kim Kardashian in Calabasas on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The nine-year-old daughter of Kayne West got picked up from art class donning a baggy vintage tee shirt, distressed jeans, and long braids which all gave off a grunge-chic vibe.

North definitely seemed like one of the cool kids clad in her vintage tee shirt, which was several sizes too large. Giving her look another retro element, the young star added super distressed light-washed jeans on bottom, along with a pair of furry black slides. Her hair was in long dark braids, with white thread twisted around her front twists.

Besides her mom Kim looked sporty in her own Balenciaga duds. The reality star’s look included a boxy black tee with the brand’s emblem on the front, dual white racing stripes down the sides, and a pair of track pants to match. She had her platinum blonde hair twisted back into a braid and hide her oh-so-photogenic face behind big, dark sunglasses.

North was happy to goof around during the trip, where she was seen hugging her mom and giggling. After a bit of goofing around, the pair hopped in the car and drove off together.

The happy mother-daughter outing comes amid reports Kim is ready to have her ex Kanye sit down with new boyfriend Pete Davidson to hash out their differences. A Kardashian insider spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, saying, “Kim wants Kanye to sit down face to face with Pete with the help of a mediator so that he can see what a good guy he is and how he is a positive influence in Kim’s life, as well as their kids’ lives,” adding how North has really taken to Pete.

“North has spoken to her dad about how cool Pete is and how he is like a funny older brother to her,” they said. “Kanye knows that Pete isn’t trying to hop into the father role with his kids and he also knows that he must bend so that he can continue having the type of co-parenting with his kids and Kim that he has right now after Pete returns.”