Kate Middleton, 40, Rocks Shorts Supporting Britain’s Sailing Race Against New Zealand Team

Kate Middleton also wore a navy blue sweater with white stripes as she visited the town of Plymouth in Devon to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on Sunday.

By:
July 31, 2022 1:24PM EDT
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the SailGP team, Plymouth, UK - 31 Jul 2022 The Duchess of Cambridge Joins the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team
CABO, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shakira is all smiles as she is spotted in Cabo with her boys over the weekend shortly before it emerged that she could be jailed for up to eight years if she is found guilty of an alleged multi million dollar tax fraud!The superstar singer sported cutoff denim shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers as she was seen at the airport. Pictured: Shakira BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, 40, looked gorgeous while taking the high seas on July 31! The Duchess of Cambridge wore a navy blue sweater with white stripes and white shorts with gold buttons as she attended the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth in Devon. She had her hair down and topped her look off with white sneakers as she accessorized with small hoop earrings.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton showing off her epic outfit at the sailing event. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The beauty smiled and waved to cameras as she took part in the event, which was a friendly “Commonwealth Race” between Team Great Britain and New Zealand around the south coast of England. Once she wowed with her appropriate outfit, she changed into a GBR wetsuit and gray cap before then joining Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, and the rest of the Great Britain crew. She first met Ben at the 2012 London Olympics, where he won his fourth Olympic gold medal.

Kate Middleton
Another pic of Kate’s look. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Before she boarded the watercraft, Kate also reportedly met with young people while taking part in the 1851 Trust’s activities to promote sustainability. It was then that the group learned about seagrass, which is one of the most important natural tools to counter damage to climates, and made seagrass mats to be planted off Plymouth South, which is supposed to help improve marine health and contribute to blue carbon capture, according to PEOPLE. Since Kate’s a royal patron of the 1851 trust, which aims at inspiring young people to explore science and technology, her visit and participation was a memorable one.

While Kate was having fun at the sailing event, her husband, Prince William, made an appearance at the 2022 Euro final. Before the competition, he took to Twitter to share an adorable video with his daughter Princess Charlotte, whom he shares with Kate. They both sent words of encouragement to the England women’s soccer team, in the clip.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight,” William said. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way.” Charlotte followed up her dad’s message with her own words, which included, “Good luck, I hope you win! Bye.”

More From Our Partners

ad