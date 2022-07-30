Ivana Trump Buried At Donald’s Bedminster Golf Course In New Jersey

The former President's first wife was laid to rest near the first hole of the exclusive golf club after she died from blunt force trauma due to falling down a set of stairs.

By:
July 30, 2022 2:47PM EDT
View gallery
Ivana Trump 1992. Ivana Trump 1992.
Ivana Trump Donald Trump Undated Ivana Trump Donald Trump Undated - 01 Jan 1985
Donald and Ivana Trump Donald Trump, left, and his ex-wife, Ivana Trump stand together at a reception prior to the Hotel Industry Annual Candlelight Gala held at New York's Plaza Hotel, Tues., . Trump announced plans earlier in the day to convert most of the Plaza Hotel into luxury condominiums, a move that could cost Ivana her job running the hotel DONALD AND IVANA TRUMP, NEW YORK, USA
Image Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Ivana Trump was laid to rest this week in a private family plot at her ex husband Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The former President’s first wife, who died on July 14 at the age of 74 from blunt force trauma after falling down a set of stairs, was buried next to the first hole of the course, with the site marked by a glossy black gravestone. “They have a private grassy area,” a source told The New York Post. “It’s just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name.”

Ivana Trump was buried at Donald Trump’s golf course in New Jersey. (Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock)

Donald had previously stated he wanted to build a “10 plot private family cemetery” at the Bedminster property, per the Washington Post. “Mr. Trump is the owner of many properties around the world but specifically chose this property for his final resting place as it is his favorite property and he admires the culture and the character of the Township,” read a 2014 filing cited by the outlet.

A week earlier, Donald and his current wife Melania attended the funeral for Ivana, which took place at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer in New York City. The couple was joined by the three children Donald shared with Ivana — Donald Jr.Ivanka and Eric — who each gave a eulogy during the ceremony.

Ivana Trump died at the age of 74 on July 14, 2022 after falling down a set of stairs. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

At the time of Ivana’s death, Donald paid tribute to her on his own Truth social media platform. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former Apprentice host wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he wrote, referencing their three children.

More From Our Partners

ad