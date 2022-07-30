Ivana Trump Buried At Donald’s Bedminster Golf Course In New Jersey

Ivana Trump was laid to rest this week in a private family plot at her ex husband Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The former President’s first wife, who died on July 14 at the age of 74 from blunt force trauma after falling down a set of stairs, was buried next to the first hole of the course, with the site marked by a glossy black gravestone. “They have a private grassy area,” a source told The New York Post. “It’s just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name.”

Donald had previously stated he wanted to build a “10 plot private family cemetery” at the Bedminster property, per the Washington Post. “Mr. Trump is the owner of many properties around the world but specifically chose this property for his final resting place as it is his favorite property and he admires the culture and the character of the Township,” read a 2014 filing cited by the outlet.

A week earlier, Donald and his current wife Melania attended the funeral for Ivana, which took place at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer in New York City. The couple was joined by the three children Donald shared with Ivana — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — who each gave a eulogy during the ceremony.

At the time of Ivana’s death, Donald paid tribute to her on his own Truth social media platform. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former Apprentice host wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he wrote, referencing their three children.