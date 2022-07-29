Hailey Bieber Sizzles In Green Silk Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Ad: Photos

For those wondering, Justin Bieber said that “purple” was his favorite color in 2010, but his mind might change after seeing the photos Hailey Bieber shared on Friday (July 29). Hailey, 25, posed in a new selection from Victoria’s Secret in pictures she “shot at home.” She kept her brunette hair loose and down to her shoulders while leaning seductively against a wall.

“Shift out of neutral and into the bold, jewel-tone shades from the latest fall collection,” Victoria’s Secret official Instagram captioned the shot of Hailey when sharing it to its page. As for Hailey’s fans, they filled her comments section with love. “Love it, sis. Always stunning. Always looking fly,” commented R.M. Drake. Olivia Culpo added a “hearts for eyes” emoji, while Tess Annique Souray wrote, “Angel face.” Priscilla Valles said, “wowwwww.”

In the middle of the month, Victoria’s Secret rolled out photos of Hailey sporting some of their sizzling selections. Justin’s better half wore a white Push-Up Perfect Shapebra, a white thong, and thick, high white socks. The look came from the new T-Shirt Bra Collection, which apparently emphasized the marriage of comfort and fashion.

Hailey’s recent green lingerie shoot came less than two weeks after she turned up in another green outfit. In the photos she posted on July 18, the model rocked a skintight yellow-green dress featuring a corset bodice, spaghetti straps, and a plunging neckline. “Love an avocado moment,” she captioned the gallery.

Hailey was dressed a little more comfortably when she sat with Gwyneth Paltrow for the latest installment of Gwyneth’s Who’s In My Bathroom? YouTube series. During the chat, Gwyneth, 49, joked about how possibly hooking up with Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, while working with him on 1994’s Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle. Hailey was unaware that the Goop founder worked with Stephen, 56, and was happy to hear they got along.

“I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story. ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!'” said Hailey. “That would be bad. Or if I, like, f—– your dad in the bathroom?” said Gwyneth, before quickly adding that she and Stephen kept it professional. “Well, that’s good to know, okay!” said Hailey.