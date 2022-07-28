Jon Stewart Calls Out Republicans For Blocking Vet Health Bill: ‘We Live In The Upside Down’

The former 'Daily Show' host was furious with the Senators who stopped the bill that would offer more healthcare to veterans who have been affected by burn pits.

By:
July 28, 2022 3:09PM EDT
jon stewart
View gallery
Jon Stewart performs 13th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019 13th Annual Stand Up For Heroes (SUFH) event to honour the nation's impacted veterans and their families, held at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Veterans advocate Jon Stewart points toward the Senate during an impassioned speech condemning Republican Senators for voting against the Honoring Our PACT Act, and calling them cowards. The legislation would have established a connection between military service and exposure to toxins via burn pits, easing access to healthcare for veterans and active duty members. The bill passed the Senate with 84 votes, but Republican Senators objected, claiming it contained unrelated spending. Jon Stewart speaks at conference on Honoring Our PACT Act at Capitol, Washington, United States - 28 Jul 2022
Jon Stewart, winner of the awards for outstanding writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk show for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart", poses in the press room at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Sep 2015
Image Credit: Shuttrestock

Jon Stewart took to Twitter to voice his anger at the Senate for blocking the Honoring our Pact Act, which offered health aid to veterans who had been affected by toxins from burn pits. The 59-year-old comedian and TV host didn’t hold back when calling out the Republican senators who blocked the bill in a series of tweets on Wednesday, July 27. In particular he pointed to Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who had voiced his reasons for stopping the bill on the Senate floor. “You successfully used the Byzantine Senate rules to keep sick veterans suffering!” Jon wrote. “I’m sure you’ll celebrate by kicking a dog or punching a baby…or whatever terrible people do for fun!”

While all Democrats and eight Republicans voted to pass the bill, it didn’t meet the 60 votes needed to stop the filibuster, according to The Hill. Toomey explained his reasoning for opposing it as having more spending than just on the victims the bill is designed to protect. “My concern about this bill has nothing to do with the purpose of the bill,” he said. “This budgetary gimmick is so unrelated to the actual veterans issue that has to do with burn pits, that it’s not even in the House version of this bill.”

Jon clearly took note of Toomey calling it a “budgetary gimmick” and seemed to point toward the amount of money that funds wars. “6 trillion for war- No guidelines or oversight…but for Veterans Healthcare?? Let’s play budget gimmick games. We live in the upside down,” he wrote. He promised veterans that he’d continue the fight, but he also had a strong message for the senators who blocked the bill. “F–k the R caucus and their empty promise to our veterans,” he wrote, before offering a suggestion in another strongly worded tweet. “Not one of these stab vets in the back Senators should get to leave for the Summer til this s–t is fixed. Not one.”

Jon speaks in support of veterans receiving more healthcare. (Shuttrestock)

After his Tweets, Jon also called out Republicans in an interview with the Conservative outlet Newsmax, pointing out how the senators voted in favor of war. “Every one of those senators that voted against healthcare for veterans voted for the slush fund for the war. They don’t support the troops. They support the war machine,” he said. “That’s got to stop.”

Jon has long been an advocate for vets. (Shuttrestock)

The former Daily Show host has been a long-time advocate for veterans, and he has spoken out on burn pits and called for justice for those who have been affected by them on his AppleTV+ show The Problem. He tried to show the effect of burn pits on veterans in the first episode of the show in September.

More From Our Partners

ad