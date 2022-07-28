Knot’s Landing’ Icon Donna Mills, 81, Glows On Red Carpet With Daughter Chloe, 27: Photos

Donna Mills made her name as a drama queen on TV’s iconic prime time soap Knot’s Landing. And at 81, she hit the blue carpet for Jordan Peele‘s Nope, proving that she still reigns supreme as a screen beauty. Donna rocked a white tailored capri-pant styled suit, embellished with lace details. She wore her hair down in relaxed, wavy blonde curls around her face, and accessorized with double gold necklaces, dangling gold statement earrings, and beige high heels.

Her statuesque daughter Chloe Mills, 27, modeled a lovely green silk midi-dress with a corset-style bodice, high slit, and side wrap detail. The influencer accessorized with similar layered gold necklaces, beige platform heels, and a delicate bracelet. Chloe pulled her hair back to show off her natural beauty.

In additional solo photos, Donna playfully stuck frightened-looking poses. The blonde bombshell recently claimed that another movie borrowed from her iconic look. “Does the character Sandy from Grease look similar to me? Here’s why!” she captioned a June 19 video, which showed her transforming into the movie’s lead leather-jacket-wearing character.

“Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs?” she said in the clip, which she shared with her 67K followers. “Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy? I didn’t know it at the time but I found out years later – I was the original Sandy.”

Jim was the co-writer of the original 1970s Broadway musical which preceded the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John film version in 1978. Donna is best remembered, however, as manipulative diva Abby Cunningham on CBS TV’s Knot’s Landing, a spinoff of the legendary Larry Hagman-led drama series Dallas. She played the role for almost a decade, between 1980 and 1989. Now, in new horror sensation Nope, she plays a character named Bonnie Clayton.

Donna sees no end in sight to her remarkable career. “I have had a wonderful career so far,” she told The Daily Beast earlier this month. “I do not see myself retiring. I want to work for as long as possible.”