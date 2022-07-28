‘Buckhead Shore’: Parker Storms Off After Pat Calls Him Out For Being ‘In Love With 2 Girls’

Things start to get a bit heated when the Buckhead Shore cast plays a game in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the show’s July 28 episode. The game requires one person to be blindfolded, while the others all write down words to describe them on sticky notes. After the blindfold comes off, the person then has to guess who wrote each message.

First, Juju Barney is called out for being “dusty” and “ashy” by his friends. Then, Parker Lipman exposes one of Pat Muresan’s biggest secrets when he writes “breast milk” on the sticky note during Pat’s turn. The rest of the cast members are so confused, and Pat eventually reveals that he’s able to produce milk from one of his nipples. “It actually tastes kind of good sometimes,” Pat admits.

Parker insists Pat shouldn’t be embarrassed by the confession, but it’s too little too late. When it’s Parker’s turn to get blindfolded, Pat has his revenge. On his sticky note, he writes, “In love with two girls at the same time.” Of course, Pat is referring to the fact that Parker is dating Savannah Gabriel, but recently cheated on her with his ex, Katie Canham. Both Katie and Savannah were in the Buckhead Shore house at the beginning of the trip, but Katie left after the love triangle drama got to be too much for her.

Savannah is still present, though, and was visibly upset when the situation was being brought up again. Parker was also pissed at what Pat wrote. “Appreciate it, Pat,” he said, sarcastically, while storming out of the room. “Way to ruin a game, a**hole.”

New episodes of Buckhead Shore air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV following new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at 8:00 p.m.