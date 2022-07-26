Nikkie de Jager Talks Wedding Plans & ‘Happy Ending’ After Coming Out As Trans

Nikkie de Jager, 28, is a massively popular makeup artist who’s known for her glam looks, effervescent personality, and most recently, coming out as a transgender woman to her millions of subscribers. And now, she’s getting married! The beauty star shared details about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Dylan Drossaers, and “living the bridal fantasy” in a new interview with The Knot. The makeup artist dished on a variety of topics surrounding her wedding, how coming out as trans affected her relationship, who’s going to be designing her dress, and what she’s most looking forward to about her special day.

What does the beauty guru have in store for the big day? A totally glam look, with a custom bridal gown, and “colorful” and “classy” makeup, of course. She’s looking for rhinestones on her face for her makeup look (which she’ll be doing herself, naturally). But it has to be “perfect”, as her wedding photos will need to stand the test of time. Knowing Nikkie, it’ll be classic with her own unique twist.

As for her gown, Nikkie says it’s “going to be a lot of dress”. She’ll be wearing a custom look created from scratch, which means choosing the shape, material, fabric, and everything else, from top to bottom. She’s selected a designer she trusts, but the dress is far from finalized. “My wedding is this year and we are still working on sketches, if that gives you any idea,” she shared. It’s been the biggest challenge for the upcoming big day so far, she says, but the end result will undoubtedly be undeniably Nikkie.

Nikkie and Dylan have been dating since 2018, and were together for a year before becoming engaged in 2019. The beaming bride-to-be got candid about their love story, describing the moment Dylan first proposed in Puglia, south Italy, as one she’ll “never forget”.

“Dylan is such a great guy and a loving, caring person,” Nikkie said of her fiancé. “I think we were in a relationship for, I don’t know, six months, and everything felt right.” She had all but shelved the idea of marriage after her previous relationship, but when she found Dylan, she felt she might actually be able to have her “happy ending”.

While Nikkie and Dylan were dating, the YouTube star made the difficult decision to come out as a transgender woman. She called it one of the scariest moments of her life, but she had “a couple of rocks” surrounding her, including Dylan. He was a massive source of support for the terrified Nikkie, who found hitting publish on her coming-out video incredibly scary. But Dylan was right there with her the whole time.

“He took my hand and looked me in the eyes and said, ‘You’re going to publish this. We’re going to be fine. You got this. Whatever happens happens, but know that we have each other and it’ll be just fine.’,” Nikkie explained. “When he said that I was like, ‘This man is never leaving me, and I’m never leaving this man.’ I thought, ‘That’s my person. He is mine until the end of time.'”

The makeup and dress are exciting enough, but what part of the wedding day is Nikkie most looking forward to? That’s easy: making it official. “I’m looking forward to putting that ring on and kissing each other, knowing that we’ve sealed the deal,” Nikkie dished. “I think every bride says that.” But she’s also looking forward to the food, as a massive foodie: “We love food so much, so of course, we have to give our guests the best of the best. I’m really excited for even our guests to see what we came up with.”